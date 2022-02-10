Lost Ark Soulfist Abilities, Engravings, Builds and Tips

In this guide, we will walk you through all the information you need to know about Soulfist Class in Lost Ark and list all of its pros & cons, strengths, weaknesses, and the best builds you can make for it. We will also cover the game mechanics, PvP, PvE and Class engravings etc.

Lost Ark Soulfist Class

In Lost Ark, there are a wide variety of classes to choose from when it comes to creating their characters. Soulfist is one of the Advanced Classes in Lost Ark and it falls under the Martial Artist Tree.

It’s a highly reliable and mobile class that uses a bright, strong medallion to specialize in both melee and distance strikes. Soulfist overcomes her opponents by combining mystical energy with her martial skills.

In Lost Ark, each Advanced Class possesses its own identity. This identity is in the form of a distinct feature that makes it different from other classes in the game. For Soulfist, this identity is the Energy or Ki.

Energy/Ki

As mentioned earlier, the Identity Skill of Soulfist class is Energy. The Soulfist class builds a hype meter that is filled by landing abilities and provides speed and damage buffs.

There are three separate stages of Hype Meter known as Hype Modes. You will go into cooldown mode and reset to level 0 when you’ve spent your 3rd hype meter.

Pace of energy consumption is reasonable for Soulfist class but using the Identity gauge to modulate the energy consumption is highly advised for Soulfist.

Soulfist Strengths and Weaknesses

Now that you have basic information about the Soulfist class, let’s dive into the Strengths and Weaknesses of this class.

Strengths

The Soulfist is a powerful PvP carrier that is capable of singlehandedly carrying a team in arenas. It’s a highly reliable and mobile class that provides a lot of burst damage and combos

In PvE endgame raids, Soulfist also inflicts significant damage to her enemies by relying heavily on her Awakening Skills. You’d have to wait for your cooldown to refresh if you miss with Awakening Skill.

Weaknesses

The biggest weakness of the Soulfist class is that Soulfist is very difficult to master because It takes some practice to rotate cooldowns, get in and out at the appropriate times, and hit your Awakening in PvE.

In addition, refining your playstyle requires some dedication since it has a fairly high skill ceiling and has the potential for tremendous damage output.

The Soulfist provides a lot of burst damage and combos, but she cannot survive for long. To withstand opponent damage, you’ll need to make the most of her mobility.

Best Soulfist Skills and Tripods

The Soulfist class has a pretty impressive catalog of Skills and Tripods. The best Skills and Tripods for Soulfist are listed below.

Pulverizing Palm

Dash 4 meters and do damage to anybody who is in your way. After you’ve done a dash strike with your palms, do some more damage. Airborne opponents take 100% damage from the last palm blow.

The best Tripods for this Skill are Excellent Mobility and Fighting Spirit Enhancement. This combination of Tripods will increase your dash radius and all party members within a certain radius will get 6% attack power buffs.

Flash Step

Move fast to the desired place. Make sure to attack the enemies you encounter on your way. The airborne enemies on your way will be launched back. This skill can be recast two more times.

The best Tripods for this Skill are Victory Shout and Excellent Mobility.

Victory Shout increases attack power when activated, boosts stack 3x while the Excellent Mobility increases the dash distance.

Merciless Pummel

Move a few meters in one direction, then unleash a punch, a kick, then another punch. During the animation of each action, you can adjust the direction of these assaults.

The best Tripods for this Skill are Hard Hitter, Coldhearted and Double Up. Hard Hitter increases energy costs while providing more outward damage. Coldhearted increases the damage of your last attack x2. Double Up creates a double image and also increases the overall damage while increasing the cooldown time.

Lightning Palm

Lightning Palm is an attack that throws opponents into the air.

The best Tripods for this Skill are Efficient Striker, Wide Strike and Merciless Hands. Efficient Striker reduces the energy cost, Wide Strike increases the AoE radius of the ability while the Merciless Hands increases the time of charging the ability but increases the outgoing damage.

Heavenly Squash

Strike your palm at the selected area, causing additional damage to opponents on the ground or presently in the air.

The best Tripods for this Skill are Hard Hitter, Harsh Training and Scintillating Attack. Hard Hitter increases energy costs while providing more outward damage. Harsh Training will decrease the time for attacks to charge and instead of letting the enemies to trip, it will now Paralyze them. Scintillating Attack increases AoE damage and drops extra palms for damage.

Force Orb

Force Orb knocks down the enemies by sending out a ball of energy.

The best Tripods for this skill are Efficient Striker, Powerful Wave and Scattering Wave. Efficient Striker reduces the energy cost, Powerful Wave increases the damage and Scattering Wave increases the overall outgoing damage and ability spread.

Soulfist Engravings

In Lost Ark, each class has its own “Engravings.” These Engravings grant you the ability to specialize in different aspects of your class, which will heavily switch up your play style with the class.

Soulfist has seven Engravings to choose from. These are named “Energy Overflow” and “Robust Spirit.”

Robust Spirit

In Lost Ark, Robust Spirit engraving tends to be the favorite of the players who are interested in a burst damage build. Robust spirit is favored because of its ability to inflict huge damage with World Decimation Awakening skill.

By using Robust Spirit engraving, you will mostly depend on cooldowns and Hype Mode refresh to increase your damage for the brief time you’re in the mode. The amount of damage will be 15% for level 1 of Hype Mode, 25% for level 2 and 35% for level 3 of Hype Mode.

You will automatically enter level 3 while in Hype mode and will have a 200 percent increase in energy recovery.

Energy Overflow

Energy Overflow tends to be the less favorite of the engravings as it is quite difficult to master energy management. It is really hard to use Energy Overflow as it involves the micromanagement of your energy.

Although Energy never falls below 1 in level 1 of Hype Mode, any extra Energy collected is not used during Hype. If your energy is below 30%, there will be 5% increase in damage in level 1 of hype mode.

Similarly, if you are in level 2 of hype mode and your energy falls below 30%, the damage will increase by 10%. In the case of level 3 of hype mode, there will be 15% increase in damage in level 3 of hype mode.

Other Engravings

There are some other engravings as well for Soulfist in Lost Ark.

Spirit Absorption: Spirit Absorption boosts attack and movement speed by 15% at level 3.

At level 3, Awakening decreases skill cooldown by half and grants you three more uses. This is critical for Soulfist, which depends largely on your Awakening skill to deal burst damage.

Cursed Doll lowers incoming healing but boosts all attack power by 16% at level 3.

Grudge lowers the incoming damage by 20% while enhances your damage against monsters of Boss level or above by 20% at level 3.

Precise Dagger increases critical chance and critical damage.

Keen Blunt Weapon increases overall critical damage at the cost of occasional low damage attacks.

Heavy Armor increases the defense stat, allowing you to tank up a bit of incoming damage.

Backstabbing Master, Blitz Commander and Steady State are some other engravings that you can use.

Lost Ark Best Soulfist Builds

Below, we’ve listed down the two best Builds for the Soulfist Class. These builds are designed for PvP and PvE use, respectively.

Soulfist PvP Build

The Soulfist is a powerful PvP carrier that is capable of singlehandedly carrying a team in arenas.

In practically every situation, World Decimation is the ideal Awakening talent to use. This big AoE hitter does a lot of damage, but it’s famously hard to hit. Annihilating Ray can be used in PvP as it is extremely reliable in terms of hitting your enemies.

Skills

Tripods

Pulverizing Palm: Excellent Mobility, Fighting Spirit Enhancement

Excellent Mobility, Fighting Spirit Enhancement Flash Step: Excellent Mobility, Victory Shout

Excellent Mobility, Victory Shout Merciless Pummel: Hard Hitter, Coldhearted, Double Up

Hard Hitter, Coldhearted, Double Up Force Orb: Efficient Striker, Powerful wave, Scattering Wave

Efficient Striker, Powerful wave, Scattering Wave Heavenly Squash: Hard Hitter, Harsh Training, Scintillating Attack

Hard Hitter, Harsh Training, Scintillating Attack Lightning Palm: Efficient Striker, Wide Strike, Merciless Hands

Efficient Striker, Wide Strike, Merciless Hands Palm Burst: Quick Prep, aggressiveness

Quick Prep, aggressiveness Energy Release: Quick Prep, Energy Release Enhancement, Ready Attack

Soulfist PvE Build

The biggest weakness of the Soulfist class is that it is very difficult to master because it takes some practice to rotate cooldowns, get in and out at the appropriate times, and hit your Awakening in PvE.

In PvE endgame raids, Soulfist also inflicts significant damage to her enemies by relying heavily on her Awakening Skills. You’d have to wait for your cooldown to refresh if you miss with Awakening Skill.

It’s all about AoE damage and maximizing your skills whenever feasible when clearing PvE stuff. Your Aim should be towards level three Tripods in your skills. It is preferable to have fewer high-level skills than having a large range of skills at a lower Tripod level. Some Tripods have a significant influence on the ability’s power.

Skill rotation of buffs followed by AoE damage is the necessary evil for most PvE stuff. Make sure you’re in the highest hype level when you utilize your Awakening World Decimation to deliver the most harm.

To give you a sense of what you’ll be able to do as this class, we’ve put up a sample skillset for a late-game Soulfist PvE build. This skillset demands the expenditure of 300 skill points.

Skills

Tripods