Lost Ark Sharpshooter Abilities, Engravings, Builds and Tips

Lost Ark has a great variety of classes to offer. There are main classes that branch out into several Advanced classes. Sharpshooter Is an advanced class of the Gunner Class. This guide will tell you all you need to know about the Sharpshooter Class in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Sharpshooter Class

Sharpshooters are ranged characters with unique bows that allow them to wreak havoc on enemies from great distances. They are known for their high agility, survivability, and stealth, which they use to target enemy weaknesses.

Sharpshooters are truly unique because they can call upon pet hawks to assist them in battles.

They possess some mid-range and close-range abilities to help when enemies get too close or the need to utilize stealth arises. In addition, they have great critical hit potential and their damage scales with their Dexterity stat.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

Simple and easy to use class.

Great mobility and agility.

Great ranged abilities and damage potential.

Raids are easier as a ranged character.

Good in PvP because of stealth, ranged damage, and mobility.

Weaknesses

Very volatile class, easily killed in melee situations.

It is more of a solo class that does not have team fight abilities, buffs, or debuffs.

Sharpshooter Best Skills

By level 60, you will have access to almost 19 Sharpshooter abilities in Lost Ark but will only choose 8 active ones. For this purpose, we have selected the best Sharpshooter abilities for you in Lost Ark. These will help you make the most of your Sharpshooter.

Added to the skills are tripods. Different tripods have different effects, and they are added to skills to buff them up and enhance them.

Arrow Wave

Sends an arrow tornado in the target direction, which does periodical damage and can hit the same enemy 4 times.

Best Tripods: Slow Tide, Enhanced Arrow, and Wave Streak

Atomic Arrow

An arrow shot that does minor damage on impact but explodes after 2 seconds dealing damage and knocking enemies down.

Best Tripods: Amplified Damage

Moving Slash

Move 8 meters forward while slashing at enemies.

Best Tripods: Excellent Mobility

Blade Storm

You spin and throw blades 6 times, each with 135 damage, and then you spin again and throw blades 3 times for 121 damage.

Best Tripods: Lightning Blue, Silver Master, and Shadow Dance

Charged Shot

Deals huge amount of damage, depending on charge level/charging durations

Best Tripods: Quick Prep, Double Shot, and Fast Fire

Sharp Shooter

Fire 10 Arrows in Quick succession, each hit dealing 402 damage. One target can be hit by 3 arrows only.

Best Tripods: Vital Point Strike, Weak Point Detection, and Focus Shot

Deadly Slash

Quickly slash with your dagger for 183 damage.

Best Tripods: Silver Master, Sawtooth Blade, and Double Slash

Shadow Arrow

Allows rapid-fire and casts shadow curse, which slows down enemies. If stacked 3 times, it will stun for 5 seconds.

Best Tripods

Silver Master

Every hit fills Hawk meter by 45 points.

Weak Point Detection

Damage against Challenge+ enemies increased by 75%, and 145% for perfect shots.

Awakening Skills

These are late-game powerful skills for the Sharpshooterclass and are unique to them.

Fenrir’s Messenger

Summons a large Fenrir that deals massive damage over time. Re-releasing the ability key will summon a smaller Fenrir that inflicts damage over time.

Golden Eye

Summons 4 Golden Hawks that fly around you and deal damage over time. They also launch enemies into the air and put you into stealth mode. This stealth mode isn’t canceled if you receive any damage or even move through enemies.

Best Sharpshooter Engravings

Death Strike

Level 1: When you use Last Rush, you recover 50% of the remaining Hawk meter. Foe’s hit will take 20% more damage.

Level 2: When you use Last Rush, you recover 50% of the remaining Hawk meter. Foe’s hit will take 30% more damage.

Level 3: When you use Last Rush, you recover 50% of the remaining Hawk meter. Foe’s hit will take 40% more damage.

Loyal Companion

Level1: Summon a silverhawk MK-11. It gives +4% movement speed, it has 60% increased radius, +50% bonus attack Damage, + 30% summon duration increase and on hit casts mark of Death, causing enemies to take 4% increased damage.

Level 2: Summon a silverhawk MK-11. It gives +4% movement speed, it has 60% increased radius, +100% bonus attack Damage, + 60% summon duration increase and on hit casts mark of Death, causing enemies to take 8% increased damage.

Level 3: Summon a silverhawk MK-11. It gives +4% movement speed, it has 60% increased radius, +150% bonus attack Damage, + 100% summon duration increase, and on hit casts mark of Death, causing enemies to take 12% increased damage.

Lost Ark Best Sharpshooter Builds

PVE Sharpshooter Build

When we think of PVE builds, we think of crowd control, massive damage, and disabling. Instead, we need wide AOE attacks that hit multiple targets and let you tear through mobs easily.

This build will also be better overall for dungeons and raids. You should use the engravings we mentioned earlier for this build, Loyal companion or Death Strike.

Keeping in mind disables, AOE attacks, and Elite-focused abilities, the following skills will do you good.

Skills

PvP Sharpshooter Build

When we build a PvP build, our focus is on doing as much burst damage as possible and being quick and agile so that when we do land a hit, it’s a devastating blow.

Taking that into consideration, when a good sharpshooter PvP build should have maxed out swiftness and then domination and lastly crit, stat-wise. This is to build your sharpshooter to become an assassin.

In PvP, you can also take advantage of the fact that you can hit enemies even when you are out of their range of visibility, so essentially they won’t even see your attack coming like your charged shot or Fenrir’s messenger.

Skills