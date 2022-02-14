Like all MMOs, Lost Ark also consists of Premium reward currency in the game, in form of Ignea Tokens. This Lost Ark guide will help you understand the use of Ignea Tokens, how to get Ignea Tokens in Lost Ark and what rewards can be reaped with them.
Lost Ark Ignea Tokens
Ignea Tokens are collectibles that are received as a reward from Adventure Tombs. These Tokens can then be used to buy special items and get rewards from certain merchants. These merchants can be easily identified in Capital Cities and in Taverns.
To identify these merchants, simply talk to them and they will have an additional option of “Exchange Ignea Tokens” in their menu.
How to Get Ignea Tokens in Lost Ark
To earn Ignea Tokens, you need to complete all Adventure Tombs. There are a total of 15 Ignea Tokens in the game and we’ve listed each one below along with how you can get all of them.
Symbol of Ignea: Rethramis
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Rethramis.
Symbol of Ignea: Yudia
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Yudia.
Symbol of Ignea: Luteran
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the western Luteran.
Symbol of Ignea: Eastern Luteran
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Eastern Luteran.
Symbol of Ignea: Tortoyk
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Torkoyk.
Symbol of Ignea: Anich
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Anich.
Symbol of Ignea: Artheline
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Artheline.
Symbol of Ignea: Bern-Nord
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Bern-Nord.
Symbol of Ignea: Punika
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Punika.
Symbol of Ignea: Silensierra
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Silensierra.
Symbol of Ignea: Rohendel
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Rohendel.
Symbol of Ignea: Yorn
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Yorn.
Symbol of Ignea: Feiton
Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Feiton.
Rewards of Ignea Tokens
Ignea Tokens can be used to get various rewards in the game in a specific order. These rewards include things like mounts, runes and skill potions along with Weapons.
Here are all the different items you can get by exchanging Ignea Tokens:
- White Scarab Mount
- Mokoko Frying Pan
- Luminous Energy Spell
- Finest Vitality Increase Potion
- Purification Rune
- Zinnervale Star Messenger Map
- Finest Boost Potion
- Major Skill Point Potion
- Bifrost Key
- Delain Armel Map
These are all the weapons, mounts, potions, spells and maps you can get from Ignea Token.