Like all MMOs, Lost Ark also consists of Premium reward currency in the game, in form of Ignea Tokens. This Lost Ark guide will help you understand the use of Ignea Tokens, how to get Ignea Tokens in Lost Ark and what rewards can be reaped with them.

Lost Ark Ignea Tokens

Ignea Tokens are collectibles that are received as a reward from Adventure Tombs. These Tokens can then be used to buy special items and get rewards from certain merchants. These merchants can be easily identified in Capital Cities and in Taverns.

To identify these merchants, simply talk to them and they will have an additional option of “Exchange Ignea Tokens” in their menu.

How to Get Ignea Tokens in Lost Ark

To earn Ignea Tokens, you need to complete all Adventure Tombs. There are a total of 15 Ignea Tokens in the game and we’ve listed each one below along with how you can get all of them.

Symbol of Ignea: Rethramis

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Rethramis.

Symbol of Ignea: Yudia

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Yudia.

Symbol of Ignea: Luteran

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the western Luteran.

Symbol of Ignea: Eastern Luteran

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Eastern Luteran.

Symbol of Ignea: Tortoyk

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Torkoyk.

Symbol of Ignea: Anich

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Anich.

Symbol of Ignea: Artheline

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Artheline.

Symbol of Ignea: Bern-Nord

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Bern-Nord.

Symbol of Ignea: Punika

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Punika.

Symbol of Ignea: Silensierra

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Silensierra.

Symbol of Ignea: Rohendel

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Rohendel.

Symbol of Ignea: Yorn

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Yorn.

Symbol of Ignea: Feiton

Complete 100% of the Adventure log of the Feiton.

Rewards of Ignea Tokens

Ignea Tokens can be used to get various rewards in the game in a specific order. These rewards include things like mounts, runes and skill potions along with Weapons.

Here are all the different items you can get by exchanging Ignea Tokens:

White Scarab Mount

Mokoko Frying Pan

Luminous Energy Spell

Finest Vitality Increase Potion

Purification Rune

Zinnervale Star Messenger Map

Finest Boost Potion

Major Skill Point Potion

Bifrost Key

Delain Armel Map

These are all the weapons, mounts, potions, spells and maps you can get from Ignea Token.