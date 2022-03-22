Having trouble finding all the hidden stories for full completion of Feiton Adventure Tome in Lost Ark? The following guide will mark the exact locations for each story in the Feiton region and help players complete the rather long quest in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Hidden Stories for Feiton Adventure Tome

There are seven hidden stories that players can find in the Feiton region of Lost Ark in order to complete the Adventure Tome. There are handsome rewards waiting for doing so.

Hidden Story: His Name Is

Here are the locations where you can find traces for this hidden story.

His Name Is Hidden Story Trace #1: Open Seas

The first one can be found by going to Open Seas. Once you reach the location shown below in the map image, you can find it at the wooden platform located on the port.

His Name Is Hidden Story Trace #2: Delain Residence

Once you find the first trace at Open Seas, you will be asked to find the second trace at Delain Residence. Now, move right from the Open Seas and turn slightly left after crossing the bridge. You will now reach Delain Residence as marked in the map image below.

His Name Is Hidden Story Trace #3: Kalaja – Snake Valley

The last trace that you will be asked to find is at Kalaja. You need to make your way towards Snake Valley. Turn right from the circular platform and keep moving in a straight direction to reach the desired location. Here is the marked image of the map that shows this location.

The reward for finding this hidden story will be +2 to Kindness.

Hidden Story: Laughing Man

Hidden Story Laughing Man Trace #1: Shady Cliff – Ruined Castle

This location is close to Ruined Castle at Shady Cliff. Reach the marked location below to find this trace.

Hidden Story Laughing Man Trace #2: Nameless Valley – Jegal Port

For the second trace teleport to Jegal Port and turn right towards the stairs from the circular platform. After moving in a straight direction for a while, you then need to get on your feet to climb the cliff. Once you climb the cliff, turn back towards the rocks. The second trace can be found just close to these rocks.

Hidden Story Laughing Man Trace #3: Kalaja – Old Plaza

You need to head towards Old Plaza after reaching Kalaja. From the circular platform, turn left towards the bridge. Climb over the bridge and then continue moving in a straight direction for a while.

Next, move up the stairs at your left and move straight for a while. You will find the third trace here quite easily. Follow the map image below.

The reward for finding this hidden story will be +2 to Charisma.

Hidden Story: May the Light Shine on This Cursed Land

Nameless Valley: Delain Residence

The first trace can be found near Delain Residence. Heading right from there and just a further ahead to find this trace. Follow the map image below to reach the exact location.

Shady Cliff: Shadow Monastery

You need to make your way towards Shadow Monastery at Shady Cliff. Move straight from the circular platform and you can find this trace towards the left. Here is the marked image on the map.

Wailing Swamp: Swamp of Despair

After landing from the flying cliff, turn right and move in a straight direction for a while. Now, you will see a swampy area after turning left. Move towards the swampy area and this trace is close to the tree located at this point.

Red Moonshade: Land of Despair

After teleporting to Land of Despair, move towards the right from the circular platform. Next, run down the cliff and turn left.

Keep moving in the same direction for a while until you reach close to the rocks. Here, you will have to face some enemies, so defeat them and you can find the last trace here.

The reward for finding this hidden story will be +3 to Kindness.

Hidden Story: Delain Research Records

Nameless Valley: Sacrian Base

Players need to head towards the east from Sacrian Base. Moving a little ahead in this direction will lead you to your destination.

Nameless Valley: Sacrian Base

The second one can be found by turning back and running down the stairs at the left. Head out in a straight direction for a while after descending the stairs and you will find the second trace close to the camp.

Nameless Valley: Sacrian Base

Now, turn back and climb up the stairs from which you descended. Move straight and again climb the stairs on the right. After climbing the stairs, you can find another trace at the left.

The reward for finding this hidden story will be +1 to Wisdom.

Hidden Story: The Secret of Underground Storage

Kalaja: Old Plaza

The first trace is just close to Old Plaza at Kalaja. Moving east after teleporting to Old Plaza will lead you to this location.

Kalaja: Old Plaza

Players need to climb the stairs at the left after collecting the first trace. Now, moving straight will teleport them inside a huge hall. Run down the stairs at the left and keep moving left for a while to reach this location.

The reward for finding this hidden story will be +1 to Charisma.

Hidden Story: At the End of Truth

Red Moonshade: Hidden Delain Residence

Keep moving right after teleporting to Hidden Delain Residence. You will find this trace after moving straight in the stated direction for a while.

Red Moonshade: Hidden Delain Residence

The second one is just to the left of the place where you found the first one.

Red Moonshade: Hidden Delain Residence

The third one can be found by moving backward in the left direction.

Red Moonshade: Hidden Delain Residence

The last one is to the right of where you found the third trace. Turn right and move straight to find this one.

The reward for finding this hidden story will be +1 to Courage.

Hidden Story: Song of the Ancient Land

Shady Cliff: Outer Quarters

This location is to the west of Outer Quarters and southeast of Monastery Castle.

Shady Cliff: Ruined Castle

From the Monastery Castle, you need to head leftwards to reach the Ruined Castle Dungeon. Here is the map image for this location.

Red Moonshade: Old Castle Outskirts

Players need to make their way towards the old castle outskirts. You will find this trace just towards your right as soon as you teleport to the location marked below.

The reward for finding this hidden story will be +3 to Wisdom.