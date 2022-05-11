Lost Ark Glaivier Abilities, Engravings, Builds and Tips

Lost Ark features multiple classes for players to pick from when starting the game. In its “Battle for the Throne of Chaos” the Glaivier makes its debut in Lost Ark! This guide will help familiarize players with the new Glaivier Class in Lost Ark by outlining class skills and effective builds.

Lost Ark Glaivier Class

Glaivier is an advanced martial artist class and one that wields two different weapons. Glaivier uses a Glaive and a Spear, both of which provide her balanced speed and power when attacking. The Glaive allows Glaivier to unleash a flurry of fast attacks whereas the Spear allows Glaivier to use more focused attacks that deal high damage.

The class can also use a total of 13 skills at once, 8 skills for Flurry Stance with her Glaive and 5 skills for her Focus Stance with the Spear. The mix of her skills allows Glaivier to be extremely versatile in her playstyle, as you can get both high mobility and high damage.

Glaivier Identity Skill

Since Glaivier has two different weapons that serve different purposes, the entire identity skill of the Glaivier Class depends on swapping your weapons during the fight.

You can see three bars of the Dual Meter around the weapon of the Glaivier and it slowly fills up. The rate at which it fills up is increased when you deal damage to your enemies.

How this skill works is that whenever you swap your weapon during a fight with at least one of these bars filled, you get a movement and attack buff for the weapon. Swap. This can be repeated and as you alternate between the weapons, you will keep on getting the buff. The more bars you have, the stronger the buff will be, and this will only increase your performance at each step in the fight.

Glaivier Strengths and Weaknesses

With a basic introduction of the Glaivier class complete, we can have a look at the pros and cons of the Glaivier, before we jump into deeper features of the class.

Strengths

The skills of both the stances have relatively low cooldowns, making her more adaptable for different situations. The playstyle of the class is fairly easy to pick up and doesn’t require any intricate strategy to work well with, making it easy for the new players to get used to this class without feeling under-powered. Lastly, the Focus Stance has a lot of knock-ups in the attacks, allowing players to keep the smaller mobs pinned down almost entirely.

Weaknesses

The Awakening Skill of the class is not useful in a lot of situations, as it requires enemies to be packed together. Furthermore, the skill has a long windup time and most of the enemies can simply walk away from the AoE of the skill.

Lost Ark Glaivier Engravings

Now let us look at the different features of the class that are important for all the players making up their mind to get into this class. The most important thing all players look at are the two class specific engravings that each class has in the game.

Glaivier also has two Engravings, these are as follows:

Pinnacle

The Pinnacle Engraving allows players to maximize on the buff provided by Dual Meter and the weapon swap. With the Pinnacle Engraving, players will increase the buff provided to them for swapping the weapons when the Dual Meter is ready.

The engraving will increase the overall Movement speed, Attack speed, Damage, Crit Chance and Crit Damage buff that you get from the Dual Meter.

Control

The Control Engraving will lock players out of their Focus Stance, and players can then only use the Flurry Stance. You will, however, boost the damage of the Flurry skills and as well as the damage dealt.

Though this engraving increases the damage of your fast attacks, it also completely locks you out from the Dual meter buff as well. The Engravings make you reliant on Positional attacks, unlike Pinnacle.

Lost Ark Best Glaivier Skills and Tripods

Here, we have listed the selection of the best Glaivier Skills and Tripods:

Windsplitter

Windsplitter will pull all your enemies close to you, acting as the best combo starter. Having all enemies close to you will allow you to effectively damage them all before they can start attacking you and ganging up on you.

The skill doesn’t even require any upgrades, as the most basic version of the skill is enough to get the job done.

4-Headed Dragon

The skill allows you to deal 4 short stabs in your Focus stance. The skill, when used after a Dual Meter weapon swap, allows you to dish out some extremely high damage values. The skill, when upgraded, allows you to dodge away after using the skill, allowing you to again combo it into other skills.

Starfall Pounce

With Starfall Pounce, you can easily close distance between you and your enemies. You will jump to your enemies and slam the ground, stunning all the enemies around you. The skill can then be followed up by other skills, or you can reposition yourself by dashing out of the area as a part of the same skill.

Raging Dragon Slash

The skill acts best for ending combos. You deal a wide slash attack damaging all the enemies around you. When upgraded to level 10, you can even use the Frost Slash, allowing you to paralyze the enemies that hit, providing you either breathing room, or enough time to land your Awakening Skill.

Dragonscale Defense

This skill is the best defensive skill for this class. You can easily block damage of around 50% to 140% of your max HP, meaning that it will only get better as you level up.

Now, let us look at builds for PvP and PvE with the Glaivier class.

Lost Ark Glaivier PvE Build

For PvE, we will focus on skills that deal AoE damage, have high stagger and push-back and will try to expand the arsenal as much as we can.

Flurry Skills

Soul Cutter – Lvl 1 – The skill allows players to move forward to attack, then immediately jump back after the attacks to stay safe from counter attacks.

Chain Slash – Lvl 4 – A combo of fast attacks, allowing you to get in some fast and safe damage. The combo can be used mid chains, making it viable and effective. Tripod Skill: Swoop

Flash Kick – Lvl 4 – Excellent for closing distance, you will leap forward with three slashes followed by a kick that interrupts any attack you enemy is using. Tripod Skill: Swoop.

Shackling Blue Dragon – Lvl 4 – You will launch a shockwave that damages your enemy and reduces Critical Resistance. Best when used before a Dual Meter Swap. Tripod Skill: Quick prep

Wheels of Blade – Lvl 4 – You will slash your enemies while spinning, ending the skill with a final powerful blow. Tripod Skill: Slam.

Half Moon Slash – Lvl 10 – Strikes the enemy multiple times and them launches them into the air with the last move. Tripod Skill: Flurry Expertise, Final Decision, Blade of Tornado.

Cutting Wind – Lvl 10 – Close up large distance of 8-meter, attack, then retreat to the original position. Tripod Skill: Firepower Control, Quickness, Weak Point Detection.

Raging Dragon Slash – Lvl 10 – A strong spinning attack that pushes enemies back while also staggering them. Tripod Skill: Quick Prep, Precise Slash, Awaken

Focus Skills

4 Headed dragon – Lvl 1 – Multiple strong spear thrusts followed by a final powerful attack.

Spiraling Spear – Lvl 3 – A powerful spear thrust that will knock back enemies.

Starfall Pounce – Lvl 10 – Jumps to a selected area from far away and stun all enemies in the AoE radius. Tripod Skill: Weak Point Detection, Quick Prep, Powerful Finish.

Red Dragon’s Horns – Lvl 10 – Fires a laser beam that damages and knocks back all enemies that it hits. Tripod Skill: Quick Prep, Spear of Destruction, Weak Point Detection.

Lost Ark Glaivier PvP Build

For the PvP build, we will focus on the damage without compromising the mobility. The build will also try to include as many skills for staggering and launching enemies into the air as possible.

Flurry Skills

Chain Slash – Lvl 4 – A combo of fast attacks, allowing you to get in some fast and safe damage. The combo can be used mid chains, making it viable and effective. Tripod Skill: Swoop

Vault – Lvl 4 – The skill is used as a tool for launching enemies into air so you can get openings to attack. Tripod Skills: Excellent Mobility.

Half Moon Slash – Lvl 10 – Strikes the enemy multiple times and them launches them into the air with the last move. Tripod Skill: Flurry Expertise, Final Decision, Blade of Tornado.

Cutting Wind – Lvl 10 – Close up large distance of 8-meter, attack, then retreat to the original position. Tripod Skill: Firepower Control, Quickness, Weak Point Detection.

Wheels of Blade – Lvl 10 – You will slash your enemies while spinning, ending the skill with a final powerful blow. Tripod Skill: Slam, Consecutive Spin, Weak Point Detection.

Shackling Blue Dragon – Lvl 10 – You will launch a shockwave that damages your enemy and reduces Critical Resistance. Best when used before a Dual Meter Swap. Tripod Skill: Quick Prep, Critical Spear, Blitz.

Raging Dragon Slash – Lvl 10 – A strong spinning attack that pushes enemies back while also staggering them. Tripod Skill: Quick Prep, Precise Slash, Awaken

Focus Skills

Starfall Pounce – Lvl 10 – Jumps to a selected area from far away and stun all enemies in the AoE radius. Tripod Skill: Weak Point Detection, Quick Prep, Powerful Finish.

Red Dragon’s Horns – Lvl 10 – Fires a laser beam that damages and knocks back all enemies that it hits. Tripod Skill: Quick Prep, Spear of Destruction, Weak Point Detection.