Lost Ark Giant Hearts Locations Guide

Giants Heart is one of the several collectibles you’ll collect in Lost Ark, and just like any other collectible, you’ll get rewarded an achievement upon collecting all Giants Hearts. This detailed guide will show you all Giant Hearts locations in Lost Ark.

How to Start Collecting Giant Hearts in Lost Ark

Giants Heart is one of the most useful collectibles in Lost Ark. It’s named Giants Heart for a reason since it’s shaped like a heart and its sole purpose is to discharge energy from giants. It also helps acquire Skill Point Potions, which can become a game-changer once received.

The first step to finding the Giant Heart collectible is to visit a particular Island on the map. The location you’ll be visiting is the Rune Liar. Once at the location, simply head inside the structure to meet the Minerva (Giant Hearts Exchanger).

Below is a map for more clarification on how you can visit Islands in Lost Ark

Lost Ark All Giants Heart Locations

Giant Heart locations are distributed into five parts. Below, we’ve listed all Giants Heart locations in their respective acquisition categories.

Exchange

Giants Heart#1

You’ll get this Heart at Blackfang’s Den for 3,300 Gienah’s Coin.

Reward: Wealth – Skill Rune Effect

Giants Heart#2

You’ll get this Heart at Atlas for 33,000 Pirate Coins.

Reward: Skill Point Potion

Giants Heart#3

You’ll get this Heart at Freedom Island for 4,000 Gienah’s Coins.

Reward: Transformation: Totoiki

Rapport

Giants Heart#4

You’ll get this Heart from Beatrice at a Friendly Stage.

Reward: Wisdom Potion

Giants Heart#5

You’ll get this Heart from Sasha at a Trusted Stage.

Reward: Resonating Giant’s Heart

Giants Heart#6

You’ll get this Heart from Calvasus at a Trusted Stage.

Reward: Masterpiece # 21

Giants Heart#7

You’ll get this Heart from Ninaveh at a Trusted Stage.

Reward: Reinvigorated Giant’s Heart

Quests

Giants Heart#8

You’ll get this Heart after completing Tortoyk Five Scattered Brothers Story Questline.

Reward: Stat Increase Potion

Giants Heart#9

You’ll get this Heart after acquiring the 14th Giant’s Heart.

Reward: Giant’s Secret Chest

Una’s Tasks

Giants Heart#10

You’ll get this Heart at Tooki Island (Taking on Tooki).

Reward: Vitality Increase Potion

Giants Heart#11

You’ll get this Heart at Azure Wind Island (Bully in the Ground).

Reward: Masterpiece # 33

Giants Heart#12

You’ll get this Heart at Shadowmoon Market (Spirit with a Heart).

Reward: Skill Point Potion

Drops/Towers

Giants Heart#13

You’ll get this Heart at Lake Eternity from a Field Boss Tarsila RNG Drop.

Reward: Skill Point Potion

Giants Heart#14

You’ll get this Heart at Shadespire (Tower) 35th Floor.

Reward: Skill Point Potion

Giants Heart#15

You’ll get this Heart at Fatespire 35th Floor.

Reward: Focus