Lost Ark Gesbroy Island Guide

Gesbroy is an island to the east of Yorn in Lost Ark. The following guide will explain how to get to Gesbroy Island and the rewards awaiting players over there in the game.

Where to Find Gesbroy Island in Lost Ark

The exact location of Gesbroy Island has been marked on the map below. You just need a good ship to sail over there.

How to Get Gesbroy Island Soul

Reaching the maximum reputation tier for Una’s Tasks on the island rewards a Gesbroy Island Soul. This takes a maximum of 20 days for all of Una’s daily tasks to be completed for this island and acquire the Gesbroy Island Soul.

Gesbroy Island Quests

Quest Giver Quest Name Rewards Pubkeeper Lambicturr The Wide World of Beer High Seas Coin Chest x3 Uncommon Engraving Recipe Selection Chest x3 Pirate Coin x2100 Silver x14,000 Pubkeeper Lambicturr A Grand Old Time High Seas Coin Chest x3 Ale Doll Outfit Larger Doll Outfit Stout Doll Outfit Creation Fragment x3 Pirate Coin x3200 Silver x21,000 Island Manager Beer My First Handcrafted Beer Uncommon Engraving Recipe Selection Chest x3 Creation Fragment x4 My Handcrafted Beer #1 Pirate Coin 3200 Silver 21,000

Side Quests

Quest Giver Quest Name Rewards Pubkeeper Lambicturr Intoxicatingly High Seas Coin Chest x3 Creation Fragment x3 Pirate Coin 2100 Silver 14,000

Hidden Quests

The island has a hidden quest that players can complete for an achievement. You need to acquire the buff by using the Golden Ticket, which they can purchase using Gold.

Quest Giver Quest Name Rewards Hidden Object For New Achievements High Seas Coin Chest x6 Legendary Uncommon Card Pack x8 Rare Engraving Recipe Selection Chest x3 Pirate Coin x4500 Silver x29,000

Lost Ark Gesbroy Island Mokoko Seed Locations

There are more than 1200 Mokoko Seeds scattered all over the map in Lost Ark. Gesbroy, unsurprisingly, has a lot of Mokoko Seeds to find.