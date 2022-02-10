Lost Ark Connection Timed Out Error, Crashes, Bugs and Fixes

Lost Ark is now out, and players are already reporting some issues that they are facing while playing this game. This guide covers all the Errors and Fixes in Lost Ark that surfaced on the forums and communities, so you don’t have to look elsewhere to make your gameplay experience smoother and simpler.

Lost Ark Errors and Fixes

Here is a list of all the errors, along with comprehensive solutions.

Lost Ark Connection Timed Out Error

Connection Timed Out Error often occurs in online games due to overflow of experience. Many players are facing this issue and are constantly reporting about it. Here are some solutions that you can try.

You can try deleting all Technical Beta Files. You need to go to Library and uninstall Tech Beta Version to do so. Now, close and relaunch Steam. Some players have also reported that restarting Steam has solved their issue, so you can try restarting Steam if the above solution doesn’t work. Moreover, Steam has acknowledged this issue, so they are working to solve this as soon as possible. However, players need to wait if the solution persists even after trying the above two solutions.

Lost Ark Keeps Crashing

Verify and repair the game files on Steam. To do so, follow the steps below.

Launch Steam after restarting your computer.

Click and select the game from Library. Alternatively, players can also click the gear icon by going to the Library page located on the extreme right side of the game.

Select the drop-down menu and click on the Properties option.

Under the Local Files tab, select Verify integrity of game files button.

Close unnecessary programs. To do so, follow the steps below.

Open Task Manager by pressing the Ctrl+Shift+Esc keys.

Now, right-click the process that you want to close and click End Task

Also, check if the following programs are interfering as well.

Anti-virus tool

Anti-spyware software

VPN software

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) clients

Video/Voice chat applications

Stream applications

IP filtering/blocking programs

Update Graphics Driver regularly. Check whether your system meets the requirements and install the latest version.

Double-check the Anti-Virus software and add Lost Ark to the whitelist of the program. Another common cause of crashes in any are the overlays such as Steam in-game or Discord overlay. Turn off Overlays to try to fix the crashing issues if the above solutions haven’t worked. To do so, follow the steps below

Click on the In-game icon by going to settings.

Here, Enable the Steam Overlay box needs to be unchecked.

Players can also try opening Discord by going to the gear-shaped icon. Next, open Game Overlay and toggle off Enable in Game Overlay. Here, Run Lost Ark and test the issue.

List of Some Other Errors

The following issues will most likely need patches from the developers themselves. Hopefully a new patch on launch day might fix some of these errors in Lost Ark.

Quest Related Error

The icon of a side quest hides a pointer for a main story quest located at Bandit Road in Saland Hill. To overcome this problem, you can make your way towards Gus, located to the south of Saland Hill.

Cutscenes Bug

Whenever a cutscene occurs, players may experience the items appearing randomly and moving around on-screen.

User Interface Bugs

Pop-ups for tutorials related to Gunlancer class constantly appear, thus hindering the gameplay.

On some occasions, Voice Chat Panel doesn’t show up while playing PvP matches.

The mic remains muted even after the Voice Chat panel enables the microphone.

Text chat prompts show controller options even if the player has switched to keyboard and mouse.

The names of players aren’t displayed in the voice chat menu and instead are labeled as “Unknown Player.”

Mari’s secret store isn’t appearing in the server time. Instead, it shows up in UTC.

“Royal Crystals” appears in English only when we locate to Steam Overlay.

The local steam currency isn’t showing and instead, Royal Crystals offers overlay appear in USD. However, they are converted to your local currency automatically later.

Graphical Setting Issues

When you make changes to the resolution set for PC, UI scale in Video Settings will not be adjusted accordingly.

Sometimes, when players click on the Restore Defaults button, the implemented graphical settings are very high.

The dialog text gets mixed with blue text box in 4K resolution while players interact with an NPC.

Audio Bugs

The audio isn’t present in the cutscene that follows the Stronghold Ceremony.

When players locate the Character Create option to change the background, the audio from Character Select plays. Due to this reason, two audios get jumbled up.

Audio for some classes isn’t available. Moreover, it isn’t available for Korean VO DLC as well.

Accessibility Bugs

On some occasions, the players may not be able to see, hear, leave the party, or see STT even if Speak to Text (STT) is active.

Other players can see your messages being typed while STT is active.

Controller

Players will be shown tutorials for keyboard and mouse rather than controller inputs.

Players cannot access the drop-down menu in Friends List while using the controller.

Localization or Language Bug

Some text in the Book of Coordination still appears only in English, even if the language is changed.