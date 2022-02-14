The Lost Ark Engraving System is an essential progression system in Lost Ark that nets your characters game-changing bonuses. This guide will help you to understand the Engraving System, how they work in Lost Ark and details of each engraving.
Lost Ark Engravings
Level 50 onwards in Lost Ark, you’ll be able to get Engravings with your Equipment and ability Stones. These Engravings have a direct impact on your class and bring a variety of enhancements that can lead to game-changing builds.
Types of engravings
Engravings in the Lost Ark are of two types.
- Generic Engravings
- Class Engravings
The generic engravings can be used by any class in the game while class engravings are specific to a certain class. Class engravings have a huge impact on character progression.
How Engravings in Lost Ark Work
Engraving in LA work on a level basis. The performance of the engraving is enhanced by its level. Damage engraving for instance, which increases flat damage, may give a damage boost of 5% at level 1 but the same engraving on level 2 will be more lethal, providing a damage boost of 10%.
How to Get Engravings in Lost Ark
There are several ways you can get engravings in the game. One of the most common sources of engravings in LA is game activities. You can be awarded engravings by completing your missions on the mission table, namely Estate Missions in your Stronghold.
Another way to get engravings is Dungeons. Almost all the dungeons have their recipe tables.
400 item level Dungeon unlocks for usually level 50 and drop a low tier engraving. 1300 item level Dungeons, which typically unlocks for levels in the 60s, are more likely to drop you an epic or legendary engraving recipe book.
These recipe books come with an option. You will be awarded a random engraving if you are in need of any. If not, they are tradable items and can be sold at auction houses.
You must get 15 of the same engraving to have it maxed out. Different qualities of engravings recipes offer extra nodes. 5 nodes take the engraving to level 1, 10 to level 2 and 15 finally to level 3.
List of All Engravings in Lost Ark
Here is a list of all engravings in Lost Ark with their Effects and Levels.
Adrenaline
Increases the attack by six times for 6 seconds after using a skill. Reaching the max power gives a crit circle.
- Level 1: 3% attack power per stack. 5% Crit rate
- Level 2: 6% attack power per stack. 10% Crit rate
- Level 3: 1% attack power per stack. 15% Crit rate
All-Out Attack
Hold and cast skill speed and increase damage.
- Level 1: Skill Speed 5%. Damage 4%
- Level 2: Skill Speed 10%. Damage 10%
- Level 3: Skill Speed 20%. Damage 20%
Awakening
Awakening Skill cooldown and maximum use increase.
- Level 1: Cooldown decreased by 10%. +1 Maximum use
- Level 2: Cooldown decreased by 25%. +2 Maximum use
- Level 3: Cooldown decreased by 50%. +3 Maximum use
Barricade
Damage the enemies while giving a shield.
- Level 1: 3% increase
- Level 2: 8% increase
- Level 3: 16% increase
Broken Bone
Damage to staggered enemies.
- Level 1: 5% increase
- Level 2: 20% increase
- Level 3: 40% increase
Contender
After slaying a foe, the attack power and duration of the buff both increase.
- Level 1: 1% increase (5 stacks).15 seconds
- Level 2: 5% increase (6 stacks).25 seconds
- Level 3: 5% increase (7 stacks).40 seconds
Crisis Evasion
When you take Fatal Damage, you become indestructible, and your damage is reversed.
- Level 1: Cooldown – 15m
- Level 2: Cooldown – 12m
- Level 3: Cooldown – 9m
Crushing Fist
Counterattacking successfully increases attack power and the target’s damage bonus.
- Level 1: Attack power – 4%. Damage taken buff – 2%
- Level 2: Attack power – 10%. Damage taken buff – 4%
- Level 3: Attack power – 20%. Damage taken buff – 8%
Cursed Doll
Attack power is increased by 25%, and healing is reduced by 25%.
- Level 1: Attack power – 3%
- Level 2: Attack power – 8%
- Level 3: Attack power – 16%
Disrespect
Damage to foes below 30%.
- Level 1: 9%
- Level 2: 22%
- Level 3: 36%
Divine Protection
There’s a chance you’ll get a 60 percent damage reduction bonus.
- Level 1: Cooldown – 60s
- Level 2: Cooldown – 20s
- Level 3: Cooldown – 10s
Drops of Ether
Ether-movement speed orbs have a chance to be created.
- Level 1: Cooldown – 60s
- Level 2: Cooldown – 30s
- Level 3: Cooldown – 10s
Emergency Rescue
When your HP drops below 30%, you’ll get a shield equal to your maximum HP.
- Level 1: Max HP Shield – 20% Cooldown – 300s
- Level 2: Max HP Shield – 30% Cooldown – 240s
- Level 3: Max HP Shield – 50% Cooldown – 180s
Enhanced Shield
All status effects are removed, however, the % shield HP value is reduced.
- Level 1: – 90% HP shields
- Level 2: – 75% HP shields
- Level 3: – 50% HP shields
Ether Predator
Create Ether that only you have access to. Increases attack and defense power while stacking up to 30 times for 90 seconds.
- Level 1: Attack power stacks – 0.2% Defence stack – 0.3%
- Level 2: Attack power stacks – 0.3% Defence stack – 0.6%
- Level 3: Attack power stacks – 0.5% Defence stack – 1%
Expert
Shield and Healing increase on party members.
- Level 1: Value increase 6% Party members below 50% HP. – +3%
- Level 2: Value increase 14% Party members below 50% HP. – +7%
- Level 3: Value increase 24% Party members below 50% HP. – +12%
Explosive Expert
Bomb and grenade carry limit.
- Level 1: +1
- Level 2: +2
- Level 3: +3
Fortitude
Incoming damage decrease per HP lost.
- Level 1: 5%
- Level 2: 15%
- Level 3: 30%
Grudge
Damage to boss enemies is increased by a percentage. However, incoming Boss damage increased by 20% at each level.
- Level 1: 4% damage to bosses
- Level 2: 10% damage to bosses
- Level 3: 20% damage to bosses
Heavy Armor
Increases defense that isn’t affected by armor decrease.
- Level 1: +20%
- Level 2: +50%
- Level 3: +100%
Hit Master
Non-front, back, or Awakening abilities and attacks deal more damage.
- Level 1: 3%
- Level 2: 8%
- Level 3: 16%
Increase Mass
Attack speed and attack damage increase.
- Level 1: Speed – 10% Power – 4%
- Level 2: Speed – 10% Power – 10%
- Level 3: Speed – 10% Power – 18%
Keen Blunt Weapon
Increased crit damage vs a 20% risk of reduced damage.
- Level 1: Crit damage +10%
- Level 2: Crit damage +25%
- Level 3: Crit damage +50%
Lightning Fury
Lightning Orbs can be generated by attacks. Five Orbs detonate and cause damage.
- Level 1: Generate every 4 seconds
- Level 2: Every two seconds
- Level 3: Every second
MP efficiency
While below 50% mana, MP recovery and enemy damage are increased.
- Level 1: MP Recovery bonus – 5% Damage bonus – 3%
- Level 2: MP Recovery bonus – 15% Damage bonus – 6%
- Level 3: MP Recovery bonus – 30% Damage bonus – 12%
Magic Stream
Mana recovery is stacked, and full-stack grants Cooldown reduction. When you’re hit, one of your stacks is depleted.
- Level 1: MP – 5% CD – 3%
- Level 2: MP – 10% CD – 6%
- Level 3: MP – 15% CD – 10%
Master Brawler
Head attack damage bonus
- Level 1: 5%
- Level 2: 12%
- Level 3: 25%
Master of Ambush
Damage bonus to successful back attacks.
- Level 1: 5%
- Level 2: 12%
- Level 3: 25%
Master of Escape
Stand up action cooldown
- Level 1: 4%
- Level 2: 12%
- Level 3: 25%
Master’s Tenacity
Damage increase while below 50%
- Level 1: 3%
- Level 2: 8%
- Level 3: 16%
Max MP Increase
Increase maximum MP amount
- Level 1: 5%
- Level 2: 15%
- Level 3: 30%
Necromancy
Attacks can call temporary soldiers who inflict harm on their opponents.
- Level 1: Cooldown – 75 seconds
- Level 2: Cooldown – 30 seconds
- Level 3: Cooldown – 15 seconds
Precise Dagger
Crit rate increase but crit damage decrease.
- Level 1: Rate – 4% Damage – -12%
- Level 2: Rate – 10% Damage – -12%
- Level 3: Rate – 20% Damage – -12%
Preemptive Strike
Land guaranteed crits with additional damage while attacking challenge or lower-level foes with full HP.
- Level 1: Damage 30%
- Level 2: Damage 80%
- Level 3: Damage 100%
Propulsion
Gain additional damage for 5 seconds after using your mobility skill (space bar).
- Level 1: 3%
- Level 2: 8%
- Level 3: 16%
Raid Captain
Outgoing damage increases as the percentage of movement speed onus increases.
- Level 1: 10%
- Level 2: 22%
- Level 3: 45%
Shield Piercing
Damage to shielded enemies increased.
- Level 1: 16%
- Level 2: 50%
- Level 3: 100%
Sight Focus
Gain a damage bonus with half of it applied to awakening skills when “!!!!!” is spoken in chat. There will be a 20-second cooldown.
- Level 1: 8%
- Level 2: 16%
- Level 3: 22%
Spirit Absorption
Attack and movement speed bonuses.
- Level 1: 3%
- Level 2: 8%
- Level 3: 15%
Stabilized Status
Damage increase when HP is above 80%
- Level 1: 3%
- Level 2: 8%
- Level 3: 16%
Strong Will
Reduces damage taken while pushed
- Level 1: 5%
- Level 2: 15%
- Level 3: 30%
Super Charge
Charge damage and charge speed both increase.
- Level 1: Speed – 8% Damage – 4%
- Level 2: Speed – 20% Damage – 10%
- Level 3: Speed – 40% Damage – 20%
Vital Point Hit
Stagger effectiveness increases.
- Level 1: 6%
- Level 2: 18%
- Level 3: 36%