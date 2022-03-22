There are a number of obtainable and beneficial songs that are spread throughout the world of Lost Ark. Each of these has an important role to play in the game and some are very helpful in building relationships with NPCs you like. In this Lost Ark guide, we’ll be looking into the song ‘Elegy of Serenity’.

How to Get Elegy of Serenity in Lost Ark

Elegy of Serenity is described as a quiet song composed in Cracked Glacier Island which is unsellable, indestructible, and cannot be dismantled. Obtaining songs in Lost Ark means participating in the assigned quests of the region, whereas some just require you to progress through the game.

Acquiring Elegy of Serenity entails players participating in the Elegy of Serenity quest. However, before they can do so, they must first complete a series of quests to access the anticipated quest to obtain the melody.

Moreover, it is also essential that all the quests in the Origins of Stern area and the Arthetine questline are completed beforehand.

Participating in the quest chain also guarantees the Glacier Isle Token, which is crucial to receive a reward at Opher in the Lonely Island.

Following are the quests that must be completed to reach the final Elegy of Serenity quest.

Iceberg Inquiry

Silent Prelude

Dastardly Disease

A Nose for News

The Sickly Sea

Rhapsody of Renewal

The Jig is Up

Justice Achieved

Elegy of Serenity

Once you’re into the last quest, simply interact with the Samly, the giant polar bear, and shoot your shot at increasing your Rapport with it. Upon doing so, you’ll be able to unlock the Elegy of Serenity.

Along with the song, you’ll also acquire: