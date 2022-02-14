Lost Ark Disorder Crystals Guide

Many Lost Ark players are confused with the purpose of Disorder Crystals and what they are used for. This guide will briefly describe what Disorder Crystals are and how to get them.

Lost Ark Disorder Crystals

Like in any other MMORPG game, there are multiple currencies in Lost Ark used to buy items from different vendors all across the map.

Disorder Crystals are one of the many currencies in Lost Ark, but the game does not define its purpose to the players without finding it out yourself. There might be hundreds of Disorder Crystal in your inventory, but you won’t have any clear idea about their purpose and uses.

The description of the Disorder Crystals reads:

These crystals contain ominous energy found in the Chaos Gate. They glow faintly even in the corrosive chaos.

The purpose of Disorder Crystals is to find as many of these as you can and exchange them with the Disorder Crystals Vendor.

How to Get Disorder Crystals in Lost Ark

Like any other in-game currency, you have to participate in certain missions to get Disorder Crystals.

There is only one method that you can get Disorder Crystals with. Take part in a Chaos Dungeon mission and complete it successfully to get Disorder Crystals.

Disorder Crystals Vendor Location

The vendor is located inside the Vern Castle in the North Vern zone. There is a Chaos Dungeon statue inside the castle. The vendor will be standing close to the statue.

The vendor deals in Disorder Crystals and Perception Shards. You will be able to buy the following items from the vendor: