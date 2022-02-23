Lost Ark Deathblade Leveling Guide

Deathblade has big AoE skills in Lost Ark that can do high damage to many enemies. Moreover, she has good mobility as well which makes the leveling process quite easy if you know what to do. In this guide, we will tell you complete details about leveling up a Deathblade character in Lost Ark.
Lost Ark Deathblade Leveling
To level up your Deathblade character, your main priority will be getting the highest item level gear while focusing on the Specialization Combat Stats and Crit. This will increase the clear speed of areas by amping up your damage.
Still, the best way to level up quickly is to focus on completing the Main Story quests.
In Lost Ark, you can take away, reset, or change the skill points at any time in the game except during the boss fight. Swapping skills is a very important part of leveling process so do focus on that.
There are three different Skill Tiers in Lost Ark. The first Tier will require 4 points, the second will require 20 points, and the third one will require 48 skill points. Your skills will get really powerful when you are going to reach the second or Third Tier.
Now let’s move to the best leveling build in Lost Ark
Best Deathblade Leveling Build in Lost Ark
Here we will tell you level by level about the skills and how many skill points you are going to put in for making the best leveling build and reach level 50 as quickly as possible.
Level 12
Skill: Spincutter
You should put 4 Skill Points in the Skills instantly for increasing the speed. You will be keeping this same till level 50.
Skill: Polestar
You will be using this skill till around level 20. We will recommend you to put 4 skill points into it not anymore. This skill is not our priority we will be using it for Vital Protection and Weak point detection.
Level 14
Skill: Soul Absorber
This is amazing damage dealing skill which you will be maxing out first by putting 48 Skill Points in it. The Tier you will be getting are Swift Finger, Fist of Darkness, and Halve.
Level 20
Skill: Earth Cleaver
You will be putting just 4 skill points in this to get the Push skill to increase the damage by 15%.
Level 24
Skill: Moonlight Sonic
At level 24 you will be getting an amazing skill called Moonlight Sonic. this is the skill you will be using till level 50 so maxed it out. The three Tiers for that will be Fist of Darkness, Sustain Enhancement, and Shade Sonic.
Level 32
Skill: Maelstrom
This skill will give you movement and attack speed. However, you wouldn’t be investing much in this. You will be taking it Tier 1 by investing 4 skill points.
Level 40
Skill: Blitz Rush
At level 40 you will get the Blitz Rush skill which is a damage-dealing skill that you will be maxing out as well but not instantly. Firstly you will take it to Tier 2 and then in the last round to Tier 3.
Skills to use and Tips for Leveling Deathblade
The Most Important Skills you must use are given below in the order you should be using them.
- Moonlight Sonic
- Soul Absorber
- Blitz Rush
Till the time you don’t get the above-mentioned skill, you should be using the Polestar since it is really good for damage.
For Mobility the best available skills are
- Spincutter
- Maelstorm
- Dark Axel
The most efficient way of using these skills is getting some mobs together, slowing down, and then using the Spincutter. After that, you can use the Moonlight Sonic and Soul Absorber as well for getting rid of them completely.