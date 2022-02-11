Lost Ark Deadeye Abilities, Engravings, Builds and Tips

This guide will walk you through all the information you need to know about Deadeye Class in Lost Ark and list its pros & cons, strengths, weaknesses, and the best builds you can make for it.

Lost Ark Deadeye Class

Deadeye is one of the Advanced Classes in Lost Ark that falls under the “Gunner” tree. This close-ranged gunner class has three weapons in its arsenal: twin handguns, a sniper rifle, and a shotgun.

The skills and tripods of the Deadeye class give it great mobility and high close-range damage. So, this class works best when you’re getting up close and personal with the enemy on the battlefield.

Deadeye may seem very similar to the Gunslinger class on first glance, but the differences between the classes become apparent when you look into the skills and tripods of Deadeye.

Deadeye class relies on getting near the enemy and attacking from the back to reach its highest damage potential, completely opposite to the Gunslinger class, which focuses on long-range sniper rifle damage.

The three weapons of the Deadeye class each serve a different purpose. The handguns apply buffs and debuffs and increase mobility, while the shotgun is focused purely on delivering raw burst damage.

The sniper rifle is then for long-range encounters, but its damage drops off noticeably as range increases.

Deadeye Identity Skill

In Lost Ark, each Advanced Class has its own unique identity, which comes in the form of a distinct feature that makes it different from other classes in the game.

Unlike other classes, Deadeye does not have the ultimate ability as its Identity Skill. Instead, its Identity Skill comes from its three different weapons.

To become a master of the Deadeye class, you need to learn exactly when to switch between your weapons to minimize cooldown reduction and perfect your timing.

On top of that, you also have to manage your buffs, debuffs, and abilities. Once you’ve learned that, your Deadeye will become a force to be reckoned with.

Deadeye Strengths and Weaknesses

Now that you’re up to speed with the basic information about the Deadeye class let’s take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Deadeye.

Strengths

The biggest strength of the Deadeye class is its high damage and mobility. This deadly combination will allow you to run laps around enemies on the battlefield and mow them down.

Another big strength of the class is the crit buffs it provides to the whole party. These crit buffs significantly increase the overall damage output of the party, making Deadeye a very useful class to have in your team.

And finally, another noteworthy strength of Deadeye is its versatility. Due to the three different weapons it has, you have quite some room for flexibility when it comes to your playstyle.

Weaknesses

When it comes to weaknesses, the biggest one Deadeye has is that its attacks are mostly back-attacks. This means that having proper positioning is extremely important with this class.

Another weakness is its long-range performance. The Deadeye class cannot deal impressive damage from longer distances. You’ll need to always be up close to the enemy to deal any significant damage.

And the final weakness of the Deadeye class is its poor defense. Deadeyes are total glass cannons, so you’ll have a tough time using them against bosses.

Best Deadeye Skills and Tripods

The Deadeye class has a great selection of Skills and Tripods. The best Skills and Tripods for Deadeye are listed below.

AT02 Grenade

A throwable grenade that can be thrown at a target to deal AoE damage.

The best Tripods for this Skill are Wide Explosion and Freeze Grenade. Wide Explosion will make the radius of the explosion much larger while Freeze Grenade will change the element of the ability to Water.

The latter will reduce damage by 67%, but it will freeze the affected targets for 3 seconds. This may seem counterintuitive, but it’ll allow you to deal much more damage in the long run.

Equilibrium

Fire your handguns in the area around you, dealing AoE damage to enemies close by.

The best Tripods to use for this Skill are Weakness Exposure, Vital Point Shot, and Enemy Raid.

Weaknesses Exposure will reduce the crit resistance of enemies for all party members. This will provide a great damage increase to your party. Vital Point Shot will synergize perfectly by increasing the crit rate by 95%.

And Enemy Raid will increase the damage to below Challenger-level enemies by 145%.

Spiral Tracker

Throws your handgun at a specific location which then tracks enemies nearby. The best Tripod to use for this Skill are Weaknesses Exposure and Vital Point Shot. These will greatly increase the crit damage of your party.

Last Request

Shoots an explosive shotgun round which deals AoE damage and launches targets up into the air.

The best Tripods to use for this Skill are Incendiary bomb, Volley, and Execution. Incendiary Bomb changes the element of this ability to Fire, allowing it to deal burn damage.

Volley increases outgoing damage by 119%, and Execution increases attack speed by 20%. Execution deals additional damage against staggered targets.

Sign of Apocalypse

Fires two shotgun rounds that deal double damage to enemies close up, coupled with some AoE damage.

The best Tripods to use for this Skill are Close Shot, Approached Apocalypse, and Quick Preparation.

Close Shot increases damage to enemies nearby by 45%, and Approached Apocalypse increases damage to Push-Immune enemies b 120%. Quick Preparation decreases the cooldown of the skill for 8 seconds.

Shotgun Dominator

Fires two shotgun rounds to deal damage, followed by another round that knocks enemies back. This attack deals 2x damage to enemies within point-blank range.

The best Tripods to use for this Skill are Close Shot, The Ruler, and Weak Point Detection.

Close Shot increases damage to enemies nearby by 45%, while Weak Point Detection increases damage to Push-Immune enemies by 70%.

The Ruler decreases your attack range by 20% but grants a “Perfect Zone.” Enemies in this perfect zone take 300% additional damage.

Lost Ark Deadeye Engravings

Each class in Lost Ark has its own two unique “Engravings.” These Engravings grant you special stats and abilities that specialize in different aspects of your class, heavily affecting your playstyle with said class.

The two Engravings of Deadeye are Enhanced Weapon and Pistoleer.

Enhanced Weapon

When you get this Engraving to level 3, you’ll gain a 30% extra crit rate for 9 seconds each time you switch weapon stance.

Pistoleer

Removes the sniper rifle and shotgun completely, allowing you to only use the twin handguns. To compensate, it grants an overall 40% increase to your damage.

As you can see, these two Engravings will completely change your playstyle with the Deadeye class. There’s no clear better option among these two Engravings. You should assess your current Deadeye playstyle to decide which Engraving will work best for you.

Lost Ark Best Deadeye Builds

Below, we’ve listed down the two best Builds for the Deadeye Class. These builds are designed for PvP and PvE use, respectively.

Deadeye PvE Build

This build is designed for players who want to create a Deadeye build that delivers pure damage, which can excel in PvP use.

The playstyle with this build will be to focus on back attacks using the shotgun to deliver massive burst damage. You can then switch to your pistol and sniper rifle and take advantage of the “Enhanced Weapon” Engraving to deal great additional damage.

Skills

Spiral Flame: Throws targets up into the air and sets the floor on fire, inflicting Burn damage to them when they land.

Throws targets up into the air and sets the floor on fire, inflicting Burn damage to them when they land. Sign of the Apocalypse: Fires two shotgun rounds that deal double damage to enemies close up, coupled with some AoE damage.

Fires two shotgun rounds that deal double damage to enemies close up, coupled with some AoE damage. Shotgun Dominator: Fires two shotgun rounds to deal damage, followed by another round that knocks enemies back. This attack deals 2x damage to enemies within point-blank range.

Fires two shotgun rounds to deal damage, followed by another round that knocks enemies back. This attack deals 2x damage to enemies within point-blank range. Spiral Tracker: Throws your handgun at a specific location, then tracks enemies nearby.

Throws your handgun at a specific location, then tracks enemies nearby. AT02 Grenade: A throwable grenade that can be thrown at a target to deal AoE damage.

A throwable grenade that can be thrown at a target to deal AoE damage. Shotgun Rapid Fire: Fires three shotgun blasts quickly, knocking back targets. Deals additional damage to enemies nearby.

Fires three shotgun blasts quickly, knocking back targets. Deals additional damage to enemies nearby. Last Request: Shoots an explosive shotgun round which deals AoE damage and launches targets up into the air.

Shoots an explosive shotgun round which deals AoE damage and launches targets up into the air. Equilibrium: Fire your handguns in the area around you, dealing AoE damage to enemies close by.

Tripods

Sign of the Apocalypse: Stun Effect and Enhanced Shot

Stun Effect and Enhanced Shot Spiral Flame: Quick Aim and Close Shot

Quick Aim and Close Shot Shotgun Dominator: Close shot, Master of CQC and Enhanced Fire

Close shot, Master of CQC and Enhanced Fire Spiral Tracker: Weakness Exposure and Quick Aim

Weakness Exposure and Quick Aim AT02 Grenade: Freeze Grenade and Wide Explosion

Freeze Grenade and Wide Explosion Shotgun Rapid Fire: Close Shot, Extended Shot, and Enhanced Shot

Close Shot, Extended Shot, and Enhanced Shot Last Request: Volley, Massive Explosion, and Quick Preparation

Volley, Massive Explosion, and Quick Preparation Equilibrium: Enemy Raid, Weakness Exposure and Vital Point Shot

Deadeye PvE Build

This next build is designed purely for PvE use. The glass cannon nature of the Deadeye class makes it quite weak in certain PvE scenarios, but this build utilizes the Skills and Tripods of the class to create the best Deadeye PvE build.

Skills

Equilibrium: Fire your handguns in the area around you, dealing AoE damage to enemies close by.

Fire your handguns in the area around you, dealing AoE damage to enemies close by. Quick-Step: Dash 6 meters forward while firing your weapon along the way.

Dash 6 meters forward while firing your weapon along the way. Spiral Tracker: Throws your handgun at a specific location which then tracks enemies nearby.

Throws your handgun at a specific location which then tracks enemies nearby. Dexterous Shot: Slide and shoot your twin handguns while doing so. This skill can be cast twice.

Slide and shoot your twin handguns while doing so. This skill can be cast twice. Perfect Shot: Fires a sniper rifle shot that has a “Perfect Shot” feature. If landed, the Perfect Shot deals additional damage and knockback.

Fires a sniper rifle shot that has a “Perfect Shot” feature. If landed, the Perfect Shot deals additional damage and knockback. Focus Shot: Fires three sniper rifle shots in quick succession, with the damage increasing incrementally.

Fires three sniper rifle shots in quick succession, with the damage increasing incrementally. Shotgun Rapid Fire: Fires three shotgun blasts quickly, knocking back targets. Deals additional damage to enemies nearby.

Fires three shotgun blasts quickly, knocking back targets. Deals additional damage to enemies nearby. Shotgun Dominator: Fires two shotgun rounds to deal damage, followed by another round that knocks enemies back. This attack deals 2x damage to enemies within point-blank range.

Tripods