Lost Ark Burnt with Love Hidden Story Guide

In Lost Ark, you are going to encounter many hidden stories on your adventures. Among these hidden stories is Burnt with Love. This story is well-hidden but don’t worry, in this guide, we will tell you how to find and unlock Burnt with Love hidden story in Lost Ark and how to complete it as well.

How to Unlock Burnt with Love Hidden Story

The Burnt with Love Hidden story is located on the western side of Lost Ark’s map on the Rethrasmis Border. In order to unlock this hidden story first, you have to find a Half-melted ring from the burning ruins located in the Rethamis Border.

Finding that hidden story is not a difficult task if you follow our guide completely. For finding the location of Burnt with Love hidden story you simply have to go to the location shown on the map below.

How to Complete Burnt with Love Hidden Story

When you reach there, you will see that buildings and wagons are burning here. Here you just have to enter the burning fire. The fire wouldn’t hurt you. Here a pop-up will appear asking you to investigate.

Simply investigate it and you will see the message on the screen. You will also encounter two NPCs there whom you can beat easily. Doing this will complete the Burnt with Love collectible story.

This is just one story, and you have to complete other stories as well for completing the game. What we will recommend you here is kill the bandits you find nearby these stories so they can’t interrupt you in the game.

Once you are done with this hidden story you will be rewarded with +1 Charisma and some lore. You will also find small bits of background stories while completing these hidden stories in Lost Ark. Completing these hidden stories is one of the best ways to get to know more about the Lost Ark world.