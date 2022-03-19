Lost Ark Blackfang Rapport Guide

Every NPC in Lost Ark will have a different relationship with you according to how you treat them. This mechanic is known as Rapport. This guide talks about engaging Rapport with the Blackfang NPC in Lost Ark and what items you might receive from her.

How to Unlock Rapport for Blackfang in Lost Ark

Blackfang is the leader of the Black Fox and a pirate that is respected all around the land. She is searching for the Great Pirate Bloodclaw that went missing some time back.

To unlock Blackfang Rapport, you first need to complete the Bloodclaw’s Dagger quest to gain her trust. Below is a walkthrough of the Bloodclaw’s Dagger quest:

Bloodclaw’s Dagger Quest Walkthrough

To start the quest, you first need to talk to Blackfang at the Blackfang’s Den. It is located just to the southeast of Platina Ocean and south of Anikka Island on the map.

Go inside the den and talk to Blackfang to get the quest. Then, she will tell you to talk with Mariner Rosa outside. When you talk to Mariner Rosa, she will ask you to go check on Bloodclaw’s Men.

Locate the quest, and it will show you the location on the map of where you need to go. Sail towards the marked island and talk to Metal Arm NPC there. She will tell you that the Great Pirate Bloodclaw died right before her eyes.

Head to the new location marked on the map, which leads to Peyto. Once there, follow the marker to the Market District and talk to another Bloodclaw’s men. He will tell you to talk to Corass the Starfish.

The NPC will give you the location of one of the closest men to Bloodclaw that lives in the Tavern. Head there, and you will meet with Seared Beard. He will tell you a secret of the Bloodclaw’s grave where they usually visit. It is located in Port Krona.

Make your way to the Port Krona and visit the pirate’s grave. You will have to stand there silently to pay a tribute. Once it is done, talk to the Green Tongue NPC there. He will give you the Bloodclaw’s Dagger to give it to Blackfang.

Once you give it to Blackfang, she will thank you for helping her realize the truth and will want to meet you again. When you interact with her again, the Rapport Rewards will be there for you to get.

Blackfang Rapport

There are 4 stages of Rapport with every NPC; Neutral, Amicable, Friendly, and Trusted. Each stage will give you different rarity rewards. Also, each stage has required XP that you need to meet first to unlock the next stage.

Below are the XP that you need to unlock each stage, the rewards that you get on that stage, and their levels:

Stage Required XP Rewards Neutral (Lvl 1) 600 15x Ancient Gold Coin Neutral (Lvl 2) 2000 Amicable (Lvl 1) 7100 2x 100-Gold Coin and 1x Sail Gylph: Unity Amicable (Lvl 2) 11000 Amicable (Lvl 3) 12000 Friendly (Lvl 1) 15000 5x 100-Gold Coin and 1x Blackfang Card Friendly (Lvl 2) 15000 Friendly (Lvl 3) 15000 Trusted 1x Crew Application Form: Blackfang and 1x Blackfang’s Den Island Token

Here are the items that you can get from Blackfang with the exchange of Rapport Points (RP):

Emotes

Roar – 375 RP

Stretch – 400 RP

Music

Song of Valor – 250 RP

Song of Temptation – 375 RP

Gifts

Lobster Dish – 324 RP

Zagoras Ice Cap – 324 RP

Liebeheim’s Rose – 324 RP

Prideholme Potato – 330 RP

Finest Spirit – 330 RP

Educational Chart – 330 RP

Azenaporium Brooch – 330 RP

Transparent Pearl – 330 RP

Tournament Entrance Certificate – 330 RP

Hawk Claws – 330 RP

Dyorika Straw Hat – 330 RP

Model of Luterra’s Sword – 330 RP

Glacial Beer – 360 RP

Perfect Beer Stein – 450 RP

Fargar’s Beer – 2000 RP

Surprise Chest – 2000 RP

Sky Reflection Oil – 2000 RP

Chain War Chronicles – 2000 RP

Shy Wind Flower Pollen – 2000 RP

Angler’s Fishing Pole – 2000 RP

Fine Gramophone – 2000 RP

Vern’s Founding Coin – 2000 RP

Sirius’s Holy Book – 2000 RP

Red Moon Tears – 2000 RP

Festival of Fire and Ice – 2000 RP

Sylvain Queens’ Blessing – 2000 RP

Oreha Viewing Stone – 2000 RP

Necromancer’s Records – 2000 RP

Encavian Crown – 5000 RP

Gustaven’s Holy Water – 10000 RP

Medrick Centennial Wine – 10000 RP

Honey Toast – 10000 RP

Living Stone – 10000 RP

Endless Bottle – 10000 RP

Hoyte Issue No. 289 – 10000 RP

Linderte Goblet – 10000 RP

Blue Gem – 10000 RP

Millennial Lotus Essence – 10000 RP

Mask of the Oath – 10000 RP

Blessings of the Lazeniths – 10000 RP

Gienah’s Protection – 10000 RP

Blue Heart Fruit – 10000 RP

Haal Coin – 10000 RP

Crystal Necklace – 10000 RP

Liquor of Arrogance – 10000 RP

Albion’s Scale – 10000 RP

Lunar Knights Token – 10000 RP

This concludes our Lost Ark Blackfang Rapport guide. You can check out more Lost Ark guides on our website.