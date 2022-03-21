Lost Ark Aurion World Boss Guide

Aurion is one of the 20 World Bosses in Lost Ark. He has a massive health bar, making him a force to be reckoned with. This guide will show you where to find Aurion and how to defeat him in a boss fight in Lost Ark.

Where to Find Aurion in Lost Ark?

World Bosses are probably the strongest Bosses you’ll come across in Lost Ark. They possess a large health bar which makes them an elite force. When defeated, these bosses are your path towards the end-game and will reward you with several valuables.

Aurion is one such boss in Lost Ark. Defeating him may be difficult, but with a good strategy, you can surely slay this beast. However, before heading into a fight with Aurion, you must be at a 1385 Item Level, considering that the monster you’re going up against starts at level 50.

You’ll find Aurion on the Island of Wildwater. You’ll find him between the Rethramis and Punika on the map when he spawns, right to the Whispering Sea.

How to Defeat Aurio World Boss in Lost Ark

Despite being a World Boss, Aurion chooses to spawn on a small Island of Wildwater. This favors him in this fight as you’ll get less space to walk around the Island. Plus, the wave of players that take part in this fight can also be quite hectic and distracting at the same time.

The only remaining option is to quick dodge during the fight if you’re looking forward to a long-lasting run with Aurion.

Aurion has two types of moves in his arsenal: an AOE attack and an orange orb attack. When the boss performs an AOE attack, which does happen quite often, you must stay out of its radius as anyone inside it will get a one-shot and be taken out on the spot.

The key factor that will barely save your life in this situation is your Heavy Armor engravings/shield buffs/battle items

When Aurion directs an orange orb over, it’s time to get out of its range before it kills you. The range will be visible during the attack, so you have time to quickly move aside you get hit by the orb.

Lastly, you must keep an eye on the color of the Island you’re on. Since as soon as the Island changes color, the ground you stand on will start to deal damage and will gradually decrease your health during the process and lead to tornadoes destroying the area.

These are the major things you must keep in mind before heading into the battle with Aurion. In the end, you can use the best types of attacks in your arsenal to defeat this World boss in Lost Ark. Once you have defeated Aurion, you’ll get rewarded with several items.

Reward Items