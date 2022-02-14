Lost Ark Auction House Guide

The Auction House in Lost Ark acts as the player marketplace where players can put up different items they have up for trade or sale while also buying different types of equipment and consumables, which other players put up for sale. This guide will jot down everything to know about Auction House in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Auction House

As explained in the introduction, the Auction House is an in-game feature that allows players to sell, trade, and buy items, equipment, and other consumables. In the Auction House marketplace, all transactions are done using the Gold currency, as the silver currency is limited for transactions with the NPCs.

How to Access Auction House

The Auction House can be accessed by clicking the ‘Auction House’ button, which will be under the mini-map. If this button is not visible to you or you want to change its position, you can click the ‘Edit Widgets’ to set it up.

Lost Ark Auction House Features

In the Auction House, there are two different tabs available, the Auction Tab and Bidding Tab. The Auction Tab displays things that may be purchased immediately at set prices. However, do note that these prices may change frequently. Whereas the Equipment and artifacts may be found under the Bidding tab.

In the tab, players will have to outbid others to get or get the item by staking more gold than others.

Auction Tab Explained

The Auction Tab is the place where you can buy different types of items and equipment at the set price. The items available for purchase in the auction tab are also split into different categories. We have listed all the different categories below.

Combat Goods

Food

Life

Adventure Book

Voyage

Equipment Chests

Mounts

Gem Chests

Avatar

Seal Books

Enchant Materials

Pets

In the auction tab, all of the items are pre-used except the Outfits. For better navigation, these categories are further divided into subcategories. This section has a simple filter function that allows users to search for items based on their grade or tier level.

Bidding Tab Explained

Coming to the second tab in Auction House, the Bidding tab allows you to bid for items related to player gear. The filter system on the Bidding Tab is more complicated than the one in the Auction Tab. Players may sort offers in this area using the filter system by item type, class, skills items have, skill level, and other perks.

This part also provides players with various presets or templates of filters, allowing them to load them and search for certain objects without having to tick boxes over and again.

There are two ways you can acquire the item up for sale in the bidding tab, either through bidding or buyout. Buyouts for items up for sale will be quite higher than the bidding prices, but you will instantly get the item. Whereas, in bidding, the player who bids the highest will obtain the item.