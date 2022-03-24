One of the rarest currencies in Lost Ark is Amethyst Shards and these shards are only given out for completing specific achievements and will be handed out by Smilegate and Amazon for special events in the future. In this guide, we will briefly explain all about the Amethyst Shards including their location and what you can get with these shards in Lost Ark. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

How to Get Amethyst Shards in Lost Ark

You might be asking why I should care about these Amethyst Shards when I have Theons, Gold and Pirate Coins?

Well, with Amethyst Shards, you can get some really awesome things from the Amethyst shop including an Armored Wolf Mount and an Oil Cast skin for your ship. Oil Cast Skin is one of the fastest skins that you can get for your ship.

What can you get in exchange for Amethyst Shards?

We have compiled a list of items that you can get in exchange for Amethyst Shards below:

Rapport Supplies Chest

3 Battle Items Chest

Pheon Chest

Crystalline Aura

Arkesia Paper Mask Selection Chest

Pet Trick: Trick

Pet Trick: Play Dead

Pet Trick: Whine

Emote: Star Dance

Sail Gylph: Vigor of the Golden Lion

Sebastian Pet Selection Chest

Nineveh & Yom Emoticon Pack

Mount: Gold Combat Wolf

How to Farm Amethyst Shards?

Right now, there are a few ways to earn Amethyst Shards in the game. Basically, you have to complete the hidden achievements to get your hands on the Amethyst Shards.

The hidden achievements are a collection of objectives that reward the player with premium prizes in order to start them out with valuable currencies. The hidden achievements tab can be found in the achievements menu.

Amethyst Shards don’t just show up in your inventory. You might need to accept these from your Universal Storage by clicking on guides in the bottom right-hand corner.

Play the Game

You can get an easy 500 Amethyst Shards just by playing the game.

Complete the prologue

You complete the prologue without skipping at the beginning of your new character and that will get you 500 Amethyst Shards.

Reach Level 50

You reach level 50 on a character and that’ll give you 500 shards.

Join a Guild

Join a guild to get 500 Amethyst Shards. You can even make your own guild or can just join any random guild.

Participating in an Arena Match

Participate in the Arena match once for another 500 Amethyst Shards. You don’t have to win the arena; you literally just have to play.

Win an Arena Match

You do need some luck and some outside help if you want to get 2000 Amethyst Shards. It requires you to win an arena match and that’s going to give you 2000 shards. Now, this obviously might take some time, especially if you’re bad, but it’s a great way to get shards nonetheless.

Add 50 Friends to your Friend list

Now the next one you’ve probably seen is in the global chat and it’s going to be adding 50 friends to your friends list. If you do that, you’re going to earn another 1000 Amethyst Shards.

Claim Amethyst Shards Pack on Amazon Prime

You will get 500 Amethyst Shards if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just visit the Prime Gaming website to claim the Amethyst Shards pack.

Now they are going to have more of these in the future so keep that page bookmarked and check it periodically to see if more have opened up.