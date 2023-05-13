Our Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 1 Walkthrough is here to guide you through all the major choices in the game as well as their consequences. For this guide, we’ve only stuck to major choices and their consequences. It is important to note that we’ve have not touched things like observable objects, minor choices, and other details.

For more help on Life is Strange: Before the Storm, you can check out our All Graffiti Locations Guide.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 1

Following the initial cutscene, continue walking and jump over the fence. Once you are on the other side, you will find plenty of things to observe like bonfire, machinery, bikes, RV, etc. Speak to the Bouncer who will not let you to the concert.

Observe the bike with the floral pattern to learn a new dialogue and speak to the Bouncer again and initiate the Backtalk Challenge. Once you are inside, you will again see a few different things to observe. In addition to these things, you will be able to speak with Frank and ask him about some weed – provided you have $175 that you obviously do not.

If you try to head to the concert through the mosh pit, you will bump into a dude and spill his beer. You can either blow him off or apologize before learning more about him from Frank. Once you are done with Frank, head up to see the concert.

After heading up, you will have to make the first major choice of the episode:

Attack or Run

Choosing ‘Attack’ will cause both Rachael and Chloe to head down and watch the concert after kicking the man in the nuts. Choosing ‘Run’ will also let you enjoy the concert but without any action. You will also be punched if you chose ‘Attack’.

After waking up in your room, you will have plenty of things to observe in the room as well as the options to change clothes and draw graffiti. Once done, you will have to find your cellphone In order to do so, use the phone in your mother’s room to dial your number.

By tracking the sound, you should be able to locate your phone behind the toilet. After checking all the missed call and text messages, head to your mother’s room to observe some things as well as grab her purse and cellphone before heading down. After heading down and all the talk with your mom, you will have to make another major choice:

Be Understanding or Say what you Feel

Choosing ‘Be Understanding’ will lead to a hearty conversation between the two of you with you getting your mom some relief. On the other hand, choosing ‘Say what you Feel’ will depress your mom even further.

After this, grab the keys to the car from the ashtray on the side table and get outside to meet David by the car. After you get to David, hand him the keys and help you fix the car.

After a little while, you will have the option to either backtalk or listen to everything he has to say without a word. If you choose to avoid the backtalk, you will have the option of either accepting David’s lecture or ignoring it completely.

Once you arrive at Blackwell Academy, you will have to make a minor choice of deciding what to do – the Tempest or blow off Elliot. However, your next major choice will come when you will encounter Drew bullying Nathan Prescott:

Stay Out or Step In

First, do note that neither of these choices will make Nathan happy. Now that we have that established, choosing ‘Stay Out’ will allow you and a classmate of yours see Drew bully Nathan. This choice will further worsen your relationship with your classmates. Choosing ‘Step In’ will initiate a backtalk sequence resulting in Drew leaving Nathan alone and your classmate appreciating your act.

After you find Steph and Mikey, you will have the choice of ignoring everyone or playing the tabletop game. If you decide the play the tabletop game, do note that it will take around 15-20 minutes. After agreeing to play the game; if you win, you will be rewarded with a drawing from Mikey.

Once you are done with that, you will receive several minor choices. Continue to progress through the game until you are given the chance to tell Rachael how you feel about her:

A Friendship or Something More

Now you will be in the Overlook park with Rachel and look in the viewfinder and ask Rachel to help, then explore the area as well. There is a statue to observe as well, then you will talk deeply with Rachel on the picnic table.

If you choose ‘A Friendship’, Rachael will get a little depressed and will leave you saying that she cannot be your friend right now. On the other hand, if you choose ‘Something More’, Rachel will comfort you and will leave afterward. After the scene, smash everything in anger and watch the ending.

Smash

Now get to the junk yard and you will have the choice to do whatever, just smash through all the mannequins, tool box and junk bucket. Make sure to smash everything and go ahead.

Dream

Now you will get to a dream sequence and here just observe the mannequin head, this is how you will get the scene to play out. Also move the poster of the tempest to examine the graffiti and then draw.

After this you will meet Rachel and here the choice is basically yours, so do whatever you like it and the episode will be finished

This is all we have in our Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 1 Walkthrough Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!