In the original Life is Strange, Max Caulfield could take pictures as a collectible throughout the episodes, in the new Life is Strange, Chloe can bring out her rebellious side by graffiti. This Life is Strange: Before the Storm Graffiti Locations Guide will give you all the locations in the game which you can graffiti over as you weave through the turbulent life of Chloe Price and Rachel Amber. Keep an eye out as we will be updating all the locations as new episodes of the game are released.

For more help on Life is Strange: Before the Storm, you can check out our Episode #1 Walkthrough Guide.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Graffiti Locations

Graffiti #1

Where to Find : Chapter: Old Mill – Exterior

At the start of the game where you have to find a path around the bouncer, spray at the left side behind the RV.

Graffiti #2

Where to Find : Chapter: Old Mill – Interior

Graffiti over the saw blade on the wall towards the back side of the room by the counter.

Graffiti #3

Where to Find : Chapter: Price Home – Upstairs

Tear the poster on the left of the door and then graffiti over the wall.

Graffiti #4

Where to Find : Chapter: Prime Home – Downstairs

Tag David’s toolbox when you are inside the garage to bring him a wrench.

Graffiti #5

Where to Find : Chapter: School Campus

Graffiti the wall near the swimming class entrance towards the left side of the school yard.

Graffiti #6

Where to Find : Chapter: School Drama Lab

Before you get the belt in the drama class, there is a ‘The Tempest’ poster in the room on which you can graffiti. Do not deliver the belt yet as it will take you to a new area.

Graffiti #7

Where to Find : Chapter: Train

When you enter the train, move the box which is behind you out of the way and walk to the back of the train cart. Here you can draw graffiti on the left wall.

Graffiti #8

Where to Find : Chapter: Overlook

Enter the park after exiting the train, when the cutscene ends there is a statue behind you where you can draw graffiti.

Graffiti #9

Where to Find : Chapter: Junkyard

When you are smashing things with your baseball bat, destroy the tall sign and smash the red paint on it. Use the red paint now to draw the graffiti.

Graffiti #10

Where to Find : Chapter: Dream

You can draw the graffiti over the ‘The Tempest’ poster when you are in the car ride. Press triangle and X on it and then interact with the wine bottle towards your left which has a marker sticking out. Pick up the marker and use it to draw the graffiti.

That is it for now. Keep an eye out on our Life is Strange: Before the Storm Graffiti Locations as we will continue to update it when newer episodes are released in the series.