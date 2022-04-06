In Lego The Skywalker Saga, the ‘True Jedi’ is the highest rank that players can obtain in a level of the game. Each level has three different status ranks that players can achieve, and True Jedi is the highest status of each level. This guide has explained how to get True Jedi Status in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

How to Get True Jedi Status in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

The status you can reach in each level of Star Wars Skywalker Saga depends on the amount of Studs you can collect. Collecting Studs is one of the main aims of each level of the game. You will need to collect a certain amount of Studs for each level to obtain the ‘True Jedi’ Kyber Block.

To obtain ‘True Jedi’ rank in a level of Lego Star Wars, you will need to collect enough Studs to reach the purple tier of the Stud progress bar present on the top side of the screen. The easiest and best way to get to this level is to replay the levels in Freeplay mode.

Freeplay mode allows you to roam around a certain level without any restrictions. You can access extra areas without any issues where you will be able to collect more Studs with ease. Make sure to break everything in the surroundings that you can, as Lego Studs are dropped when the objects are broken.

Make sure that you discover every part of a level and break everything to maximize your studs to reach the ‘True Jedi’ status!