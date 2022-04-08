Are you having difficulty finding Minikits around the different episodes of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Well, worry no more! You’ve come to the right place. In this Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Minikits Locations guide, we’ll be listing every visible Minikit in Lego The Skywalker Saga and where you can find them. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Minikits Locations

Minikits are also known as the artifacts in Lego games, which are the main collectibles scattered all around the world. To acquire them, players have to engage in many activities and enemy encounters. Upon collecting all of them, a large stud bonus is awarded.

Below we’ve listed every visible Minikit you will find in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

A Bigger Fish Minikits

Minikit #1: You’ll find this Minikit inside the bubble on the left side of the screen. This is an easily missable collectible, so you need to be vigilant of your environment. Just blow into it to loosen up the bubble, and you can acquire your Minikit.

Minikit #2: During the Opee Sea Killer chase, you’ll find this Minikit on the upper left of the screen. This one, too, can easily be missed due to the nature of the chase scene. However, you can get your hands on it with the proper character placement.

Minikit #3: On the left side of the school of fish, you’ll find this Minikit. Limit your mobility while on the hunt for this one, and it’ll appear by itself.

Minikit #4: As the second phase of the Opee Sea Killer chase approaches, you’ll find this Minikit in the Cavern. Precisely, towards the left of the screen. It will be dark in there, so try being focused.

Minikit #5: Towards the end of the chase, you’ll find this Minkit all the way back to the end of the screen.

The Boonta Eve Classic Minikits

Minikit #1: You’ll find this Minikit before the first right corner of the race. Just explore the steeper part of the platform, and there you have it. Chilling to be collected.

Minikit #2: You’ll find this Minikit in the Laguna Caves. Just race into the area and keep your eyes glued to the rocks. You’ll find it hidden between some of them.

Minikit #3: You’ll find this Minikit before the finishing line. Just stick towards the left side, and you should be able to grab it.

Minikit #4: You’ll find this Minikit once the power coupling issue on the second lap happens. Just stay on the right path, and you should be able to grab it.

Minikit #5: On the second round in the Laguna Caves, you’ll find this Minikit. Before the final turn, stay to the right and you should easily acquire it.

Better Call Maul Minikits

Minikit #1: You’ll find this Minikit at the bottom right of the map. Once you’ve had a vent, grab Obi-Wan to make you a platform. Now jump on it, and then towards the stairs to reach the Minikit.

Minikit #2: Once you defeat all five cleaning robots, you’ll find this Minikit in the area.

Minikit #3: Arrange breakable items on the map to create switches and hit them all with fellows’ help to acquire this Minikit.

Minikit #4: With the help of Padme, unleash the hidden booth on the floor before the Darth Maul fight, and you’ll find the Minikit.

Minikit #5: This one is a freebie. Simply go to the boss fight section and then head towards the center of the ring to get this collectible.

Now This Is Pod Racing Minikits

Minikit #1: Getting this Minikit is a little challenging if time limits freak you out. You need to get the race done in 100 seconds, and once that’s done, you will get the Minikit. Even if you can’t get it in the first try, there’s always the option to do it again.

Minikit #2: Head towards the ship and locate four communication satellites at its bottom. Now destroy them all, and voila, you have yourself a Minikit.

Minikit #3, 4 and 5: Head towards the turret section of the level and locate all three counters at the corner of the screen. Now encounter all the enemies and defeat them. Upon doing so, you have three Minikits rewarded to you.

Boarding Party Minikits

Minikit #1: For this Minikit, as you enter the level, kill all the bats and check for the nook and crannies. You’ll find this Minikit in a corner. Check thoroughly, or else you can miss it.

Minikit #2: For this Minikit, you have to look around the area for a locked door with a sheet above it. Use force to activate it and then go to the upper room. Now use any Jedi character and create a platform to the room’s far end. You’ll find the Minikit here.

Minikit #3: Head to the ship, and towards its corner, you’ll find a switch with four heads. Grab brown rideable droids to hit the button for you and send two characters to play the puzzle for you. Upon completion, you’ll acquire the Minikit.

Minikit #4: Inside the ship, locate the room with Stormtrooper Disco in it. Kill the droids around it and then switch to a Jedi character to use mind control and have the trooper dancing again. You’ll acquire the Minikit here.

Minikit #5: In the final level, enter the room with an automatic door and find the Minikit here.

