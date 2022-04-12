If you’re looking to find all of the Kyber Bricks in Hoth, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you the puzzle solutions for all Hoth Kyber Bricks in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle Solutions

If you want to upgrade your characters’ abilities and unlock new characters in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, the currency you’ll need is the Kyber Brick.

There are many different ways to obtain Kyber Bricks in the game, but the most efficient way is to complete the puzzles hidden within each level which reward you with Kyber Bricks upon completion.

In this guide, we’ll be going over the solutions for all 24 Kyber Brick Puzzles in the Hoth location of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #1 – Neighbourly Knowledge

In the area with the first Kyber Brick Puzzle, you’ll see three buttons on the wall with lights above them. To unlock the cage holding the Kyber Brick, you need to set the right sequence of the lights by hitting the buttons accordingly.

To find the sequence, summon C-3PO and have him go through the small yellow doorway in the wall. This will lead him into a different room where you’ll see the same kind of lights.

The sequence is 2 on the front wall, 3 on the left, and 4 on the right. Now, go back into the previous room and press the buttons until the lights are set to this sequence. Once you’ve done that, the cage in the middle of the room will open up, and you’ll get a Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #2 – Holotable Trouble

You’ll find this puzzle in the central room. While you’re there, use a Droid to get the key out from the console, as you’ll need it later for another puzzle.

After getting the key, go to the Hollow Map and press the button on the left thrice. Then, press the button on the right three times as well. A small cutscene will play once you’ve done that, and you’ll get a Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #3 – Tip of the Ice Button

You’ll find this Kyber Brick trapped inside a cage, sitting next to two crates inside a cave.

You need to stack the crates on top of each other to make a scaffolding and then jump up on top of the rock next to the cage. Press the button on the rock to open the cage containing the Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #4 – Frosty Force Field

The fourth Kyber Brick is hidden behind a force field. You’ll find a keycard reader right next to it.

To get the keycard, smash the screen to the right of the holder. Put the keycard into the reader, and the force field will be deactivated, allowing you to get the Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #5 – Frozen Fortune

This Kyber Brick is hidden behind an ice wall in the cave. Use a blaster to break down the wall and walk through to get the Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #6 – Room with a Fume

Go to the room on the eastern side of the area, filled with green gas. Use a Stormtrooper’s grenade to break open the box on top of the crate and then switch to a Droid. Walk into the room using the Droid and grab the Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #7 – Welcome to Echo Base!

This Kyber Brick is in the far corner of the Hangar in Hoth. You need to climb up to it and smash the ice surrounding it to get the Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #8 – Ceiling Stash

This Kyber Brick is hidden behind a sealed door. You’ll need to cut it open using a lightsaber to open it. Walk into the room and switch to a Droid. Grapple onto the crate stuck in the ceiling and yank it open to get the Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #9 – Frosty Flier

This Kyber Brick is located on the roof of the hanger. Switch to a Droid and grapple onto the grapple points on the wall. Use them to get on top of the catwalk above. Now, switch to a Scavenger and glide towards the Kyber Brick floating in front of you and grab it mid-air.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #10 – Boxing Clever

You’ll find a crate and some buttons next to this Kyber Brick in the Hangar. Pick up the crate and use it to hit all four buttons to open up the cage containing the Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #11 – Bacta Business

In the Medical Bay, you’ll see a green and yellow card in the room next to the one where the two patients are behind held. Go into the room with the patients and flip the switch next to them, so their color matches that of the cards.

Once you’ve done that, a disassembled Kyber Brick will spawn on the ground. All you need to do now is assemble it, and you’ll get a Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #12 – Rise Up and Rebel

Go into the sleeping area and look for a room with two crates and an orange console. Stack the two crates below the console and then use a Rebel Hero to interact with the console.

Press the respective buttons as they come into the circle and then go into the adjacent room to get a Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #13 – Brief Encounter

Go into the armory and smash the boxes that you see piled up at the front to reveal a projector. Switch to an Astromech Droid and activate the projector.

Look at the projection and memorize the sequence of ships. Once you’ve done that, go over to the consoles on the right and match the sequence to get a Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #14 – One More With Ceiling

Go into the Command Center on the south-western side of the area and walk to the back end of the room.

Pick up the crate and put it on top of the screen in front of it. Jump onto the crate and grab the Kyber Brick from the ceiling.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #15 – Black and Gold

This Kyber Brick is trapped inside a golden box. To get the Kyber Brick, you’ll need to open up this box.

The only way to open this box is to use a Bounty Hunter. Switch to a Bounty Hunter and shoot at the box using their rifle until it breaks open and uncovers the Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #16 – Chilly Chamber

This Kyber Brick is hidden behind a large sealed gate. Use your lightsaber to cut a hole in the wall, and the gate will break open, giving you access to a secret room.

If you look up, you’ll see that the Kyber Brick is in the ceiling. Stack the crates on top of each other to reach the Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #17 – Armoury Access

This Kyber Brick is present in the armory room in the Echo Base. Use a Rebel Hero to hack the console next to the gate of the armory, which will open it up.

Walk into the room and go to the golden box. Use a Bounty Hunter’s rifle to blast it open and grab the Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #18 – Staying Frosty

This Kyber Brick is locked inside a cage. All you need to do to open up the cage is to shoot the targets above it within a limited time frame. Once you’ve done so successfully, the Kyber Brick will pop out of the cage.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #19 – Cable Kerfuffle

Go back to the Main Hangar in the Echo Base and go to the corner with the red lighting. Use a Bounty Hunter or Astromech Droid to pull open the small gate.

Once it’s open, summon a Protocol Droid and cut him in half. He’ll then be able to crawl through. After coming out on the other side, go into the room to your left and smash the machinery with the red wire coming out of it.

After smashing the machine, rebuild it yourself, and it’ll restore the connection, opening up the door in front of you. Go into the room and use a Bounty Hunter to pull on the switch, which will restore power to the next room.

Go into the next room and pull the switch in there. Then, go back into the previous room and pull on the switch again. You can then go into the last room that just opened and grab the Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #20 – P-p-p-powered Up!

For this Kyber Brick, you need to put batteries into the three sockets in the room. The first one sits on top of the console right in front of the sockets.

The next one is in the room opposite this one. It is hidden behind the machinery on the right.

After putting the second battery in, exit the room and go to the left. Enter the first room to your right and grab the final battery. Once you’ve put all three batteries in, the cage will open up and get a Kyber Brick.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #21 – Wampa’s Wonders

For this Kyber Brick, first, use a Droid to hack the door open. Go through and then summon a Scavenger. Use their Breaker Blaster to blast open the wall and walkthrough.

Switch back to the Droid and then pull yourself towards the Kyber Brick stuck in the ceiling to retrieve it.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #22 – It was Tauntaun Me…

Go to the Tauntaun Stables and use a Droid to grapple onto the rafter above. The Kyber Brick is sitting on top of the rafter.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #23 – Blasting Through the Snow

Go to the Blaster Range and talk to the Rebel Trainer outside. You have to get a Gold Medal in the range to be rewarded with a Kyber Brick. To get a Gold Medal, try to shoot down as many moving targets as possible.

Hoth Kyber Brick Puzzle #24 – Frozen in Place

For the final Kyber Brick, exit the Control Room and head to the left until you see a small yellow opening in the wall, hidden behind some blocks. Get rid of the blocks and then use a Protocol Droid (cut in half) to go through the opening.

After getting one-half of your Droid through, get the second half through. Then, assemble the Droid back together and unlock the door using the terminal. Walkthrough the doorway and grab the final Kyber Brick.