Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga The High Ground Minikit Locations Guide

In the following Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guide, we will show you where to find all five Minikits in The High Ground mission.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga The High Ground Minikit Locations

The High Ground Minikit#1

This Minikit can be found in the first region of the level, south of the airplane.

Destroy the box in front of the Minikit. After smashing the box, construct a slope out of the blocks. Take the ramp to the Minikit and get it.

The High Ground Minikit#2

Make your way to the west side of the starting area for this Minikit. Grapple onto the rod. Then using the rod, lower yourself onto the grating below.

A golden brick can be found on the backside of this secret region. Shoot the golden brick and use the fallen bricks to make the Minikit.

The High Ground Minikit#3

For this Minikit, follow Anakin into the building when he enters. Anakin will be standing on a Droid Battle Game table as you enter the building.

Take the role of a Scoundrel and shoot for the panel in front of the table. The panel will be destroyed as a result of this.

Make two buttons out of the scattered blocks. To begin the Droid Battle Game, stand on the buttons. The Minikit will now be on the table.

The High Ground Minikit#4

Go to the room on the west side once you’ve gotten the previous Minikit. Take the role of a Villain and use the console in front of the door.

Enter the room and throw a grenade at the panel. Remove the fuse from the panel and place it in the switch in the same room in front of the stage.

The Minikit will appear in front of the stage as a result of this.

The High Ground Minikit#5

This Minikit is in the last section. To go to the Minikit, take the stairs up. You won’t be able to view the Minikit when you’re on the stairs because of the camera angle. So, do it slow and steady to collect this Minikit.