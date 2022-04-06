Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga is a game full of adventures and secrets that players need to explore throughout the game. In this guide, we will be telling you how to destroy Gold Bricks in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga. We will be mentioning the requirements and procedure for breaking the Gold Bricks.

How to Destroy Gold Bricks in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

Gold Bricks will spawn on each planet and level, so it is very important that players know how to destroy them if they come across these bricks.

Players first need to unlock the Bounty Hunter character for destroying Gold Bricks. To do so as early as possible, you should complete the second/prequel trilogy. However, unlocking any Bounty Hunter will serve the purpose for you guys.

To unlock Golden Bricks, players should prefer free-roam missions instead of story missions. This is because story missions offer limited characters to play, while one can easily exchange between any of the characters in free-roam missions.

After unlocking the Bounty Hunter character, players need to approach Gold Bricks. The first of Gold Bricks will be found in Lower Gungan City if you follow episodic order in the game. Once you get close to the Gold Bricks, start firing at them once you receive a prompting message to do so.

Next, you need to keep firing at the Gold Bricks and you will notice that a gold glow gains strength. After continuous firing, they will be destroyed and will be opened. Now, you can gain rewards inside them and get that brick to disappear from the list. You need to repeat the same procedure for each Gold Brick that you will come across after this brick.