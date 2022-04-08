How to Unlock Free Roam (Galaxy Free Play) In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a new mode called Galaxy Free Play that allows players to explore the entire galaxy without any limitations to visit every single planet. Galaxy Free Play, however, needs to be first unlocked and is not available from the beginning of the game. The following guide will show you how to unlock free roam in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Free Roam in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

You must complete at least one of the nine Star Wars episodes to unlock Galaxy Free Play in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Episodes I, IV, and VII are the first three available episodes at the start of each of the three Star Wars trilogies. Galaxy Free Play will be accessible when you finish one of these episodes.

The Galaxy Free Play mode may be accessed either from the main menu screen before selecting which episode to play or via your holoprojector. Although this free roam mode becomes available immediately after you finish an episode, its content will not be entirely available.

To completely unlock Galaxy Free Play in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you must finish all nine episodes and 45 major missions.

Completing that tall order is the only way you can freely roam the entire galaxy in the game and travel to all of the planets within.