Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga All Crait Side Missions Guide

In the finale of The Last Jedi, you will find a planet called Crait. You will find a lot of things like fox and Vulptice here. But today, we are talking about the Side Missions you can find on the Crait planet of Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

How To Complete All Crait Side Missions In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Here you will find details of all Crait side missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and how to complete them.

Mynock Knock

The Mynock Knock side mission is about finding the Mynocks and smuggling them onto an imperial ship. Below you will find complete details about the Mynock knock Side Mission in Lego Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga.

Unlock Requirements: Complete Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Character Requirements: Bounty Hunter and Scoundrel Type Character

Rewards: Captain Peavy

After accepting this mission go to the D’Qar and hunt the flying Mynocks. You will need to track five of them.

Continue to follow the quest marker and look to the sky, and you will be able to find three of them pretty quickly.

The fourth one can be found sticking to a satellite dish which you can also see in the image given above.

The last one can be found on the side of a rock structure, so don’t look for this one in the air. Once you have all five of them, get back to the Crait Space and switch to a scoundrel-type character to complete the smuggling task.

Fly to Jakku and take out the squadron of TIE Fighters. After taking out, this squadron will do a lightspeed jump, and you will face another squadron. After that, you must repeat this process and take out the third squadron.

Once done, you will arrive at Jakku Space, and here you have to look for a ship marked with a Gold Star. Track this ship and hand over the package to complete this Side Mission.

Canny Canid Evict

In this side mission, you will learn how to find the vulptices and get rewarded with Commander D’Acy. Below you will find complete details about the Canny Canid Evict Side Mission in Lego Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga.

Unlock Requirements: Complete Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

Character Requirements: Jedi Character

Rewards: Commander D’Acy.

To start the mission, you will talk to Commander D’Acy, and she will task you to find the Vulptices.

Follow the tunnel on the left side of Commander D’Acy and reach the next chamber. After heading further straight, you will enter a room with a man. This man has a quest marker over his head.

Talk to him and then continue to head forward. Again take a left from here and enter the next room. Here you will see a cracked door with Vulptices heads coming out.

Once you interact with this door, Commander D’Acy will arrive at your location. Now it’s time to switch to a force using character and Jedi mind trick to control the Vulptice and drag the blocks to make a stair. This will help you in reaching the platform above.

From, here again, climb the stairs till you reach the top of this room. You will see a block there, and you need to push it down through the edge to complete this quest.

First Order Of Business

In the First Order of Business side mission, you will learn how to get First Guard and Pretorian Guard. To complete this quest, you will be rewarded with the Praetorian Guard.

Below you will find complete details about the First Order of Business Side Mission in Lego Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga.

Unlock Requirements: Complete Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

Character Requirements: Any

Rewards: Praetorian Guard

It is a pretty short side mission that you can complete quickly. Enter the room next to the Concerned Resistance Officer, and you will find R5-M2. He wants you to take out all the First Order Ships in the space surrounding the Crait.

Your job here is to fly into the Crait Space and go towards the quest marker. Take out all the First Order ships and then return to the base. Again, interact with the R5-M2, and this Side Mission will be completed.

It Was Several Traps

In this side mission, your job is to save the resistance members in the Niima Settlement, Ewok Village, and on Crait. Completing this mission will reward you with Admiral Ackbar and the Kyber Brick characters.

Unlock Requirements: Must have already traveled to Endor – Ewok Village, Crait – Crait Outpost, and Jakku – Niima Outpost.

Character Requirements: Jedi Character

Rewards: Kyber Bricks and Admiral Ackbar

After accepting this quest, travel to the local space of Crait, save the resistance ship there, and talk to its pilot.

After that, you must fly towards the planet Endor to enter the Ewok Village. Enter the search area and remove the branch from which the resistance member is hanging.

Speak to him and then move forward towards the Niima settlement on Jakku. Here you have to arrange the crates to form a stair so you can come out of the hole.

Take control of the resistance member there and get out by jumping on the crates.

Now it’s time to talk to the surviving woman and return to the mission giver to complete this side mission.