How to Unlock All Capital Ships in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there are 5 Capital Ships that players can take control of. The Skywalker Saga includes many Star Wars classic locations and ships. In this guide, we have explained how to unlock all the Capital Ships in Lego Star Wars and how to summon them as well.

How to Unlock the Death Star in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

Below, we have listed how to unlock the different Capital Ships present in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which includes the likes of the Death Star and the Executor.

To unlock the Death Star, you will first need to play and complete Episode 4 of the Campaign, ‘A New Hope.’ After that is done, make your way to the Federal District in Coruscant. Once these two requirements are met, go to the Great Temple hanger present in Yavin 4 and speak to the Rebel Engineer present there.

He will give you the ‘Operation Stardust’ side quest, which you will have to complete. Once that is done, you will be able to purchase the Death Star. To purchase it, go to the Ships tab in Holoprojector, where you will be able to buy the Death Star for 5 million Studs.

How to Unlock the Death Star 2 in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

To obtain the Death Star 2, you will need to complete Episode 6 of the campaign, ‘Return of the Jedi.’ Make your way to the Ewok Village located on Endor when you have done that. There, talk to the Ewok engineer to start the ‘Doom Ball III’ side quest.

Once you complete this side quest, you will be able to purchase the Death Star 2 from the Holoprojector. It will cost 2 million Studs.

How to Unlock the ‘Executor’ Capital Ship in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

The process of unlocking Executor Capital Ship is slightly different from the Death Starships. Head to Tatooine or Bespin space areas in free roam mode to unlock this ship. Partake in the ongoing space battles in these areas until the Executor appears.

Destroy all the defense of the Executor and then hop onto it to clear out the enemies present inside. Once completed, you will be able to buy the Executor for 5 million Studs.

How to Unlock the ‘Steadfast’ Capital Ship in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

This Capital ship is unlocked similarly to the Executor. Make your way to the Exogol, Jakku, Cantgonica, or Pasaana spaces areas and engage in space battle until the random appearance of Steadfast. Destroy and clear the boat from the inside, unlock and buy it for 3 million Studs.

How to Unlock the Trade Federation Battleship in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

The 5th Capital ship is the Trade Federation Battleship, and this will also be unlocked like the Steadfast and the Executor. Head to Naboo or Geonosis space areas and then engage in space battles to make the Capital ship appear. The Trade Federation Battleship also costs 3 million studs to buy.

How to Summon a Capital Ship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To summon an owned Capital Ship, make your way to the Space Areas. When you are there, open the Ships tab from the Holoprojector, and you will be able to summon the ship of your choice, which will appear in a few minutes.