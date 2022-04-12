Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga A Wrestle With Wesell Minikit Locations Guide

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the A Wrestle with Wesell mission will task you to pursue an assassin ship that is trying to flee. You can acquire Minikits during your chase that will help you unlock new characters and rewards. Read on to know where to find all the Minikits in the A Wrestle with Wesell mission of Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga A Wrestle With Wesell Minikit Locations

Every mission in Lego Skywalker Saga has 5 minikits for players to find. A Wrestle with Wessel is no different and below we have mentioned how to get each of these minikits.

MINIKIT #1

You will see a flying yellow vehicle while chasing the Assassin Ship, shortly after the section where you cross the power couplings. To obtain the Minikit, shoot the box within it or just pass through it.

MINIKIT #2

To acquire the second Minikit in the task, shoot the purple laser towers that you see on the trail.

MINIKIT #3

As you pursue the Assassin across the city, several holograms will surface. Shoot three Holograms to receive the third Minikit.

MINIKIT #4

To obtain the fourth Minikit, enter the massive hologram that will appear in the game. This hologram will be visible on your left side.

MINIKIT #5

To obtain the last Minikit, shoot or tear down three Minikit Advertising Billboards.