Bobby Kotick Had A Big Hand In Delaying Overwatch 2, Says Producer

Bobby Kotick, the controversial head of Activision Blizzard, has been cited as a big reason for the troubled and unfinished state of Overwatch 2.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, producer Tracy Kennedy revealed that Kotick often dropped random projects on the Overwatch team, only to cancel them after the developers had spent a significant amount of time and resources. That alone has cost “months” of development time for Overwatch 2 as well as “entire teams.”

She further added that Kotick has a tendency to find “scapegoats” for his mistakes and hence, he will never tell the truth about why Blizzard Entertainment has been having a rough time with completing Overwatch 2.

Oh wait that's right you hide behind scapegoats because you're a coward, my mistake. The entire world will remember you to be a greedy joke, and there's nothing you can do to change that. We outlasted you and we won. Byeee 👋 — Tracy Kennedy 💙✊ (@dogspinster) January 19, 2022

What Kennedy said was a response to a recent interview where Kotick stated that the recent allegations of sexual harassment and miscount at Activision Blizzard had nothing to do with the decision to sell to Microsoft.

He noted that the dipping stock price of Activision Blizzard was actually because of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 being constantly delayed, as well as due to ongoing performance issues with Call of Duty. Hence, what Microsoft proposed was good for shareholders and eventually a good deal for all parties involved, he added.

Kotick has been running Activision Blizzard for nearly three decades now but will reportedly be stepping down once the acquisition deal with Microsoft nears completion. He will be leaving with a substantial payout which has been estimated to be around $300 million.

Microsoft will be acquiring Activision Blizzard, all of its subsidiary studios and game franchises, for close to $70 billion, making the Call of Duty and Overwatch 2 publisher a first-party Xbox Game Studio from here on.