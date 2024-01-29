Black Ops 3: How To Get Thundergun in Kino Der Toten

Making its return from the previous Black Ops Series, many players are trying to get their hands on the Thundergun in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies. This Wonder Weapon can be found in most maps including Ascension, Revelations, and the remastered version of Kino der Toten.

FYI The Thundergun can be Pack-a-Punched or upgraded to the Zeus Cannon, which has a larger area of impact, max ammo cap, and magazine size.

Though the weapon does come with a new look, it serves the same purpose as before – blasting the zombies to smithereens with a single shot.

It isn’t as easy to obtain the Thundergun though – you need a lot of points (and mostly luck). If you’re trying to get your hands on the Thundergun in the Kino der Toten map of Black Ops 3, let us show you how.

How to get the Thundergun in Kino der Toten

The only way to obtain the BO3 Thundergun in Kino der Toten is to get it through a Mystery Box. This method, however, does not guarantee a Thundergun drop since the weapons offered by a Mystery Box are random.

That said, you do have a higher probability of getting the Thundergun at higher rounds. This is because Mystery Boxes often offer better weapons at higher rounds – and since the Thundergun is a Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 3, the probability of obtaining one increases significantly.

FYI Only 1 player in a match can obtain the Thundergun. It is not possible to have 2 players in a single game to have this Wonder Weapon.

Whatever you do, obtaining the weapon will require a lot of luck, which is why we recommend that you have a lot of points stacked if you want to aim for said weapon.

Each Mystery Box roll costs 950 points, and you will probably have to spend a lot of points to open the box a few times before you get the Thundergun.

You can find the Kino der Toten Mystery Boxes in the following locations: