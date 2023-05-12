This Kingdom Come: Deliverance Combat Guide will tell you everything there is to know about combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance including the preparation aspect, different mechanics which you will be using when in combat, and the Skills which you will be using.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Combat System Explained

The first thing you should do is prepare. It is best if you scout an area and understand the conflict in case a massive fight is coming up. When you do engage, start by sneaking and getting close to an enemy.

Once you are as close as you possibly can be, attack the enemy. If the enemy is inside a location, you can walk around it to see which gates or entryways you can use to sneak in undetected. Try to focus on the comments your hero makes when near the pathways to see if they are going to be effective.

Another thing that you need to be aware of before you start a fight is the number of enemies that you will be facing. You can never know for sure so try to get as best an estimate as possible.

Apart from this, look at the type of soldiers that they have and how many unique units they have. Moreover, take a look at their equipment and then decide where do you want to start your attack. Now let’s go ahead and take a look at the combat mechanics.

Don’t forget to check out our Crafting Guide that details all about Hunting and Alchemy.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Combat Tips and Tricks

The first thing that you need to look at is your weapon. There are multiple Melee Weapons so take a look at how much damage they deal, what type of damage they deal, and their durability.

Compare the weapons in your arsenal and decide which one will suit your playstyle best. One-Handed Weapons and Two-Handed Weapons are also a choice that you have to make. One-Handed Weapons can allow you a shield but Two-Handed ones may have other advantages such as more damage.

The bows work in the same way! You need to consider the stats and then decide which one will work best for you.

However, be warned that due to the realistic nature of the game, you have no crosshair and the arrows follow a specific trajectory as they are affected by gravity.

Learning to use the bow properly will be extremely difficult but will have a plethora of advantages if you manage to learn how to use it properly.

Understanding Armor

Armor in Kingdom Come: Deliverance has multiple slots with different parts of armor which can wear out when you get hit on that part. The headpiece can be both a blessing and a curse, as a heavy headpiece will impair your visibility.

Armors have an impact on other stats of your character apart from your defense so pay close attention to all of the positives and negatives of a particular piece. There is a Weight Limit that you must consider.

Advanced Moves and Combos

Timing is really important while you are trying a combo or even during simple combat. You have to move back and forth and even sideways to avoid getting hit. Don’t press the attack button too quickly because it will give your opponent the necessary time to block your attack.

You can do many advanced moves with your Melee Weapon. The first one is the block which you can do if you see the ‘Small Shield’ icon appear. That is the perfect time for you to block the attack with either your sword or your shield.

Swinging and thrust attacks are two main attacks in the game. Swinging attacks are slow and can be used to hit different parts of the body while thrust attacks are fatal. You can also combine these attacks to eliminate the opponent.

You can also learn to dodge, feint, and block your enemy attacks. Keep it in mind that you have to pay the price for blocking the attacks and that price is your stamina. You can decrease stamina loss by using shields.

A perfect block is a vital skill to learn in this game. If you time your block perfectly, you won’t lose any stamina and your opponent will be left vulnerable to a hit. It takes a lot of time and practice to learn a perfect block

A ‘Perfect Block’ can then be followed up with a Counterattack which you should utilize to the max. You can also attack the enemy at different body parts for more damage and combo your strikes for consecutive and consistent damage to the enemy. You need to formulate your combos yourself so try to chain your attacks together.

A thing you need to remember to look at while doing these moves is your Stamina Bar. If it depletes, you might as well give up there and then. It can regenerate if you do not attack so make sure to retreat if you are losing stamina at an exceptional pace.

There Is No Shame In Retreating

You can either try to escape the battle or surrender. You can run away from battles and still complete the quests in the game although they may lower your chances of doing so. Make sure you look at the enemy archers and try to get out of their line of sight to avoid getting shot in the back.

You can also surrender which will make some enemies let you go but others will not accept your surrender and kill you on sight.

You may want to avoid combat altogether and this can be done by being stealthy and staying out of the way of groups of enemies. You can also do this in quests where you need to steal an important item and do not need to kill anyone to accomplish your objective.

Lastly, you can try to persuade, intimidate or bribe enemies by talking to them and seeing if they bite the bait. Increasing the Speech Skill will help with this but you will never have a 100% success rate. It is good if you save your progress before each important fight.

Now let’s go ahead and take a look at the Skills which are related to the combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Combat Skills

Here are many skills which have a direct impact on your combat. What those skills will change if you increase them is also added for your help.

Defense will be helpful in increasing the amount of time that you can block or dodge attacks. It will also be helpful in increasing the defensive stats of your weapons. Axe will make you better with Axes.

Sword will make you better with the usage of Swords by making your attacks more powerful. Unarmed makes you better at fighting with your bare fists.

Mace will make your mace damage much better. Bow will make you much more proficient when using bows and arrows. Warfare is your total fighting skill whether you are wielding a weapon or not. This skill will increase the speed of your attacks and make it harder for your opponent to block or dodge them.

And finally, Stealth will allow you to make the distance shorter at which you will be spotted and will make the enemy take much longer to spot you.

That is all we have for our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Combat Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!