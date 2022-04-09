Some people go for the main story, some are more interested in the side quests, and a small percentage is keen on finding what everyone else couldn’t; the secret stuff and easter eggs. This guide teaches you how to unlock secret team endings in King of Fighters XV.

What are Secret Team Endings in King of Fighters XV

The tradition of Secret Team Endings goes back to King of Fighters 96. These are additional endings on top of the main ending, which can be unlocked by playing with a specific combination of characters.

These combinations or teams are different from the already given 13 teams. These secret teams are usually based on a theme or require vast knowledge of the King of Fighters Franchise.

To unlock an extra ending, you will have to solve the mystery of the secret team.

These secret endings are completely separate from the main storyline of the game. Each secret ending also features Heidern’s generic mission ending to tie things together. These endings surely add to the replay value of the game.

Sometimes the theme might be very unorthodox, sometimes it will be straightforward, and sometimes it will require deep knowledge of the King of Fighters Lore.

Secret Teams in KOF XV

Following are the secret teams in King of Fighters XV

Team Legendary Heroes: Kyo Kusanagi, K’, Ash Crimson

Kyo Kusanagi, K’, Ash Crimson Team Rampage Warning: Shun’ei, Leona Heidern, Iori Yagami

Shun’ei, Leona Heidern, Iori Yagami Team Bad Behavior: Isla, K’, Krohnen

Isla, K’, Krohnen Team Mexican Reunion: Ramón, Ángel, King Of Dinosaurs

Ramón, Ángel, King Of Dinosaurs Team French Native: Elisabeth Blanctorche, King, Shermie

Elisabeth Blanctorche, King, Shermie Team Juvenile Troop: Meitenkun, Kula Diamond, Chris

Meitenkun, Kula Diamond, Chris Team Buff Bods: Ralf Jones, Maxima, Antonov

Ralf Jones, Maxima, Antonov Team Classic Beauties: Mai Shiranui, Luong, Chizuru Kagura

Mai Shiranui, Luong, Chizuru Kagura Team Hunks: Benimaru Nikaido, Robert Gracia, Yashiro Nanakase

Benimaru Nikaido, Robert Gracia, Yashiro Nanakase Team Parents: Terry Bogard, Vanessa, Dolores

Terry Bogard, Vanessa, Dolores Team Grapplers: Dolores, King of Dinosaurs, Clark Still

Dolores, King of Dinosaurs, Clark Still Team Bike Enthusiasts: Ryo Sakazaki, Krohnen, Ángel

Ryo Sakazaki, Krohnen, Ángel Team First Generation Ikari: Ralf Jones, Clark Still, Heidern

Ralf Jones, Clark Still, Heidern Team New Girls-High School: Yuri Sakazaki, Athena Asamiya, Isla

Yuri Sakazaki, Athena Asamiya, Isla Team Disciples of Tung Fu Re: Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Shun’ei

Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Shun’ei Team SNK Heroes: Kyo Kusanagi, Ryo Sakazaki, Terry Bogard

Kyo Kusanagi, Ryo Sakazaki, Terry Bogard Team Old SNK: Ralf Jones, Clark Still, Athena Asamiya

Additional Rewards from Secret Teams

Apart from the special endings, you will also receive additional soundtracks in the DJ Station. Following the unlockable soundtracks from the secret teams.