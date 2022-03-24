How to Unlock All Music DJ Stations in King of Fighters XV

The following guide will help players unlock every single music DJ station in King of Fighters XV to have the right soundtrack in the background while pummeling enemies senseless.
How to Unlock Every Music DJ Station
King of Fighters XV features an enormous collection of soundtracks from both previous King of Fighters games as well as other SNK fighting franchises.
Each soundtrack requires a specific team to unlock and unlocking the entire collection will require more than dozen of different team compositions.
All Music DJ stations in King of Fighters XV
Below is a list of soundtracks found in King of Fighters XV along with the team you must be playing with.
- The King of Fighters 13 soundtrack – Elisabeth, King, Shermie
- The King of Fighters 12 soundtrack – Kyo, K’, Ash
- The King of Fighters 11 soundtrack – Isla, K, Krohnen
- The King of Fighters 03 soundtrack – Yuri, Athena, Isla
- The King of Fighters 02 soundtrack – Dolores, Dinosaur, Clark
- The King of Fighters 01 soundtrack – Kyo, Krohnen, Angel
- The King of Fighters 2000 soundtrack – Ramon, Angel, Dinosaur
- The King of Fighters 2002 UM soundtrack – When you update to version 1.11, you will find it unlocked by default.
- The King of Fighters 99 soundtrack – Meitenkun, Kula, Chris
- The King of Fighters 98 soundtrack – Benimaru, Robert, Yashiro
- The King of Fighters 97 soundtrack – Shun’ei, Leona, Iori
- The King of Fighters 96 soundtrack – Mai, Luong, Chizuru
- The King of Fighters 95 soundtrack – Terry, Vanessa, Dolores
- First-Generation Ikari soundtrack – Ralf, Clark & Heidern
- Buff Bods & Samurai Shodown soundtrack – Ralf, Maxima & Antonov
- Fatal Fury music – Terry, Andy, Shun’ei
- Samurai Shodown music – Ralf, Maxima, Antonov
- Metal Slug music – Ralf, Clark, Heidern
- Neo-Geo music – Kyo, Ryo, Terry
- SNK music – Ralf, Clark, Athena
- A Storm of Cheers – Play a Ralf Vs. Clark match
- Bad Behavior – Isla, K & Krohnen
- Bike Enthusiasts – Ryo, Krohnen & Angel
- Bloody – Play a Yashiro Vs. Iori match
- Classic Beauties – Mai, Luong & Chizuru
- CLUM-M Flute in the Blue Sky – Play an Andy Vs. Mai match
- Disciples of Tung Fu Rue & Fatal Fury soundtrack – Terry, Andy & Shun’ei
- French Natives – Elisabeth, King & Shermie
- Good-Bye ESAKA – Play an Iori Vs. Kyo match
- Grapplers – Dolores, Dinosaur & Clark
- Guardians – Terry, Vanessa & Dolores
- Hunks – Benimaru, Robert & Yashiro
- I Was THE KING OF FIGHTERS – Play a match in Hyper Galaxy Ring with Antonov as the first character.
- Juvenile Troop – Meitenkun, Kula & Chris
- KD-0084 – Play a K’ Vs. Krohnen match
- Legendary Heroes – Kyo, K’ & Ash
- Mexican Reunion – Angel, Dinosaur & Ramon
- New Girls High-School – Yuri, Athena & Isla
- No.53 – Play Ash Vs. Elisabeth match
- Psycho Soldier 2018 – Play a match in Concert Hall with Athena as the first character.
- Rampage Warning – Shun’ei, Leona & Iori
- Sadistic Eyes – Play a Kyo Vs. Iori match
- Sand and Mud – Play a Kukri Vs. Dolores match
- Sobagarumakura – Play a Shun’ei Vs. Meitenkun match