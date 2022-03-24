How to Unlock All Music DJ Stations in King of Fighters XV

The following guide will help players unlock every single music DJ station in King of Fighters XV to have the right soundtrack in the background while pummeling enemies senseless.

How to Unlock Every Music DJ Station

King of Fighters XV features an enormous collection of soundtracks from both previous King of Fighters games as well as other SNK fighting franchises.

Each soundtrack requires a specific team to unlock and unlocking the entire collection will require more than dozen of different team compositions.

All Music DJ stations in King of Fighters XV

Below is a list of soundtracks found in King of Fighters XV along with the team you must be playing with.