King of Fighters XV Character Tier List

In this King of Fighters XV guide, we’ll create a tier list of the characters in the game and rank which one is easy to play and which one is technical. It’ll help you choose your characters and possibly build the best team to get the ultimate KOF15 experience. So without further ado, let’s get started.
King of Fighters XV Tier List
Having a functional team that compliments your main is essential in KOF15. In order to have that, not only should you choose your main carefully and look into his moves, but also choose teammates who suit your main’s fighting style and cover any weakness.
To have your team perform its best, you’ll have to develop a strategy and assign roles to the teammates you think can execute their job well.
Determining the mastery of your teammates can help you immensely in the process.
Below we’ve ranked each character in KOF XV so you can determine which one is easy to learn, competent, and technical. This list will help you big time when developing the dream team in King of Fighters XV.
Super Easy
- Heidern
- Mai Shiranui
- Terry Bogard
- Krohnen McDougall
- Leona Heidern
- Kula Diamond
Easy
- Andy Bogard
- Robert Garcia
- Meitenkun
- King
- Iori Yagami
- Ralf Jones
- Benimaru Nikaido
- Ryo Sakazaki
- Antonov
- Maxima
- Clark Still
Medium Difficult
- Ash Crimson
- Athena Asamiya
- Joe Higashi
- Yuri Sakazagi
- Luong
- Shun’ei
- Kyo Kusanagi
- Dolores
- K’
- Elisabeth Blanctorche
- King of Dinosaurs
- Blue Mary
- Shermie
- Isla
- Chris
Difficult
- Whip
- Vanessa
- Kukri
- Chizuru Kagura
Hardest
- Ramon
- Angel