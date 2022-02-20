King of Fighters XV Character Tier List

In this King of Fighters XV guide, we’ll create a tier list of the characters in the game and rank which one is easy to play and which one is technical. It’ll help you choose your characters and possibly build the best team to get the ultimate KOF15 experience. So without further ado, let’s get started.

King of Fighters XV Tier List

Having a functional team that compliments your main is essential in KOF15. In order to have that, not only should you choose your main carefully and look into his moves, but also choose teammates who suit your main’s fighting style and cover any weakness.

To have your team perform its best, you’ll have to develop a strategy and assign roles to the teammates you think can execute their job well.

Determining the mastery of your teammates can help you immensely in the process.

Below we’ve ranked each character in KOF XV so you can determine which one is easy to learn, competent, and technical. This list will help you big time when developing the dream team in King of Fighters XV.

Super Easy

Heidern

Mai Shiranui

Terry Bogard

Krohnen McDougall

Leona Heidern

Kula Diamond

Easy

Andy Bogard

Robert Garcia

Meitenkun

King

Iori Yagami

Ralf Jones

Benimaru Nikaido

Ryo Sakazaki

Antonov

Maxima

Clark Still

Medium Difficult

Ash Crimson

Athena Asamiya

Joe Higashi

Yuri Sakazagi

Luong

Shun’ei

Kyo Kusanagi

Dolores

K’

Elisabeth Blanctorche

King of Dinosaurs

Blue Mary

Shermie

Isla

Chris

Difficult

Whip

Vanessa

Kukri

Chizuru Kagura

Hardest