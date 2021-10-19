Killer Instinct 2 Rumored To Be “In Active Development”

The fighting game community can start rejoicing because Killer Instinct 2 appears to be in the works at the time of writing.

Speaking during a new episode of The XboxEra Podcast earlier today, co-founder Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker stated that he can now safely confirm a brand new Killer Instinct game to be “in active development.” He assured that the sequel is not just “coming back” or being thought over on a drawing board. Killer Instinct 2, as far as his sources go, will soon be officially announced by Microsoft.

As for which developer has been tasked to helm the sequel, Baker is not sure but he believes that Iron Galaxy is possibly not involved.

Iron Galaxy was behind the 2013 Killer Instinct reboot and confirmed earlier in the year to be working on an all-new game. The developer has refrained from confirming if its unannounced project is Killer Instinct 2 but has noted that if an opportunity arises for a sequel, Iron Galaxy would love to consider it.

It should be noted that Microsoft has reportedly been searching for a new developer since last year to lead the Killer Instinct franchise. Iron Galaxy might have been busy with its own personal projects to take on a new one and as such, Microsoft might have found a willing developer for Killer Instinct 2.

Killer Instinct in the meanwhile remains available on both Xbox One and PC, and through backwards compatibility on the new Xbox Series consoles. The game received three seasons of content before going on a hiatus, following which fighting fans have always been wondering about a sequel on Xbox Series consoles.

The anticipation can be judged from how fans became excited when the official Killer Instinct website was updated a few months back. The update was just to “improve long-term stability and ensure compliance with global accessibility standards.” Fans though took it as a sign of things to come.