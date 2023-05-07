Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Force Tears Locations and Map

Force Tears in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are akin to the challenges in Devil May Cry series. These tears in the fabric of the universe transport Cal to another dimension, where he is presented with a particular challenge to overcome. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Force Tears appear as shining purple hue and their challenges can range from simple traversal to tackling multiple difficult foes.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force Tear locations

There are a total of 14 Force Tears spread across the world of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and completing all of them will earn you “Blood, Sweat and Tears” trophy/achievement in addition to a lot of EXP points.

Force Tear challenges can be difficult especially the ones in the final chapters of the game, so we recommend attempting them post-endgame. This strategy will allow you to gain proper knowledge of the stances and Cal will have enough skills on his hands to survive an otherwise deadly situation.

Force Tear # 1 – Fractured Resolve

The first Force Tear can be found in Swindler’s Wash on the Planet Koboh. Go straight from the position marked on the map and you will come across a waterfall. Enter the cave behind the waterfall to interact with the first force Tear.

The challenge presented by the first Force Tear is called Fractured Resolve and it requires Cal to reach his destination using his platforming skills while avoiding the obstacles.

Force Tear # 2 – Fractured Duality

The second Force Tear lies atop the Pyloon’s Salon Tower in Rambler’s Reach on Planet Koboh. Cal needs to climb the vines to reach the top of the salon and interact with the Force Tear.

Second Force Tear tasks Cal with defeating all the enemies using the Double-Bladed stance in a challenge named as Fractured Duality.

Force Tear # 3 – Fractured Dexterity

The third Force Tear is hidden inside a Cave in Blustery Mesa on Planet Jedah. The exact location is marked on the map. This area is marked by a green shield on the entrance to the cave.

Cal needs to defeat all the enemies using Twin-Bladed stance to complete Fractured Dexterity challenge presented by the third Force Tear.

Force Tear # 4 – Fractured Power

The location of the fourth Force Tear is Marl Cavern on Planet Koboh. From the position marked on the map, look up to your left to find a blue switch. Use BD-1’s electric dart ability to lower the board (electric dart ability can only be obtained by finishing the main quest Rescuing Zee during chapter 5). Wall run three boards until you reach a platform using Cal’s rope pull ability. Turn to your right and you will notice a jumping platform. Use it to reach the next area containing the Force Tear.

Defeat all the enemies using the Crossguard Stance. Fractured Power is a particularly difficult challenge and will throw some of the toughest enemies at Cal in waves.

Force Tear # 5 – Fractured Tradition

Fifth Force Tear can be found in Monastery Walls on Planet Jedah. This Force Tear is on a ledge containing a Treasure box and the exact location is marked on the map.

Cal needs to defeat all the enemies using his Single Bladed stance to finish Fractured Tradition challenge. Once again, only attempt this challenge post endgame as it is brutal beyond words.

Force Tear # 6 – Fractured Punishment

To find the sixth Force Tear, Cal needs to travel to the Devastated Settlement on Planet Koboh. Go straight from the marked position on the map and turn right to find the next glowing Force Tear sitting inside a destroyed structure.

Force Tear number 6 tasks Cal with Fractured Punishment challenge which requires him to defeat multiple animal creatures to emerge victorious.

Force Tear # 7 – Fractured Endurance

The seventh Force Tear can be found in Automated Forge on Shattered Moon. This Force Tear is present at the end of a hallway and the exact location is marked on the map.

Fractured Endurance challenge requires Cal to defeat a horde of Battle Droids, almost 150 of them.

Force Tear # 8 – Fractured Momentum

The eighth Force Tear is hidden in Smuggler’s tunnels on Planet Koboh. Walk run from the location marked on map and cross a green barrier to enter a Cave. The next Force Tear lies right in front of you.

Fractured Momentum challenge is another traversal challenge that needs Cal to use zipline and go through green barriers to reach his destination. This is a particularly difficult one and requires a lot of trial and error.

Force Tear # 9 – Fractured Determination

Force Tear number 9 is available in Desert Ridge on Planet Jedah. From the marked location on the map, go left and enter a Cave by crossing the green barrier to interact with the next Force Tear.

Fractured Determination challenges Cal to reach his destination using wall run ability while avoiding the red shields. Cal is only allowed to move through the green ones.

Force Tear # 10 – Fractured Burden

The tenth Force Tear is hidden in George Crash Site on Planet Koboh. From the meditation point marked on the map, go left and activate the lift. Drop from the lift and you will find a secret entrance on the ground. Enter this cave to find the next Force Tear.

Fractured Burden Challenge unleashes three big creatures on Cal. To survive this ordeal, Cal needs to defeat Bilemaw, Mogu and Gorocco simultaneously.

Force Tear # 11 – Fractured Delusion

Cal must travel to Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Planet Koboh to access this Force Tear. Go behind Doma’s shop and climb the vines to come across jumping platforms (floating balloons). Use all 5 of them to reach a board Cal can run across. Enter the small cave and interact with the Force Tear.

Fractured delusion is a very difficult fight as it will throw waves of enemies at Cal and each wave will contain Soont Madas, a boss. Attempt this Force Tear post endgame only.

Force Tear # 12 – Fractured Agility

Travel to Derelict Dam in Dredger Gorge on Planet Koboh to find the next Force Tear. The exact location of the tear is marked on the map.

Fractured Agility challenge requires Cal to use his wits and speed to reach the other end. This is a particularly difficult challenge as you need to arrange and jump on floating balloons while avoiding the red barriers in your path. Stepping on floating balloons is a timed sequence and you need to think fast about your next move.

Force Tear # 13 – Fractured History

Travel to Doma’s Outpost Commodities in Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Planet Koboh. Interact with a statue there to unlock the thirteenth Force Tear. Cal needs to defeat the Spawn of Oggdo for this event to trigger.

The challenge presented here is Fractured History. Cal needs to defeat Oggdo Bogdo and the Spawn of Oggdo simultaneously.

Force Tear # 14 – Fractured Malice

Travel to the Rooftops of Coruscant Undercity. From the point marked on the map, go right to find a locked door in a hallway. Use the force to open and the door and interact with the purple glow to unlock the final Force Tear.

Fractured Malice is the most difficult challenge in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Cal needs to take on two Rancors simultaneously. If you are having trouble with this challenge, check out our boss guide on how to defeat a Rancor.