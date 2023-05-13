Injustice: Gods Among Us Ares Moves, Combos and Strategy Guide



The real God of War Ares is coming to Injustice: Gods Among Us and his wrath know no limits.

Step brother to Wonder Woman and child made of the union of Zeus and Hera, Ares has always been an angry fellow. However, maybe when you are the God of War that is a part of your job requirement.

Ares loves war and thus he does everything in his power to bring humans clawing at each other’s throats. However, his step sister, Wonder Woman, isn’t such a big fan of his antics which have become the stem of all the relationship problems between the two siblings.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ares Moves, Combos and Strategy

Being a God of War it is a fair assumption to make that Ares knows how to fight and no doubt he does. However, he does not come to the fray alone. With him, there is always an army of undead soldiers just a phone call away. Furthermore, Ares has the ability of slowing time and manipulating energy. As if being a God wasn’t enough for this guy.

However, all these abilities make him an ideal candidate for you to pick as you plan to lay all your foes to waste. Read our guide to learn how to inflict hellacious torture by using every move in Ares’s arsenal.

Button Key Mapping PS3/Xbox 360 = Output Triangle/Y = High Attack

Square/X = Mid Attack

X/A = Low Attack

Circle/B = Character Trait

R1/RB = Environment Attack

L1/LB = Throw

LT + RT/LT + RT = Super Move

R2/RT = Meter Burn

Ares Basic Attacks

Devil’s Fist: X

Waring Cross: Y

Thundering Stomp: A

Sliding Strike: ← + X

Downward Hammerfist: ← + Y

Fierce Gauntlet: ← + A

Front Knee: → + X

Savage Uppercut: → + Y

Raging Fists: → + A

Low Sweep: ↓ + X

Fearful Cut: ↓ + Y

Surprise Strike: ↓ + A

Ares Air Attacks

Spearing Stab: X

Crowning Elbow: Y

Mighty Hammerfist: A

Ares Throws

Forward Throw: LB + → or → + X + A

Reverse Throw: LB or ← + X + A

Ares Combos

Deity Ruler: X, X

Supreme General: X, X, Y

Reign Of Terror: X, Y

Honor The Gods: X, Y, A

Olympian Might: ← + X, A

Furious Anger: → + X, Y

Bloodshed: → + X, ↓ + A

Divine Order: Y, Y

Cerberus Pain: Y, Y, A

Mighty Aggression: ← + Y, X

Invading Force: ← + Y, A

Bow To Me: → + Y, A

Malevolent Violence: A, ↓ + Y

Immortal Rush: A, A

Ares Bounce Cancels

Raging Fists → →, RT

Fierce Gauntlet: ← ←, RT

Ares Special Moves

Phase Shifter: ↓ ← X

God Smack: ↓ ↓ Y

Close God Smack: ↓ ↓ Y,←

Far God Smack: ↓ ↓ Y,→

Dark Energy: ↓ → X

Warp Transmission (Behind): ↓ → A

Warp Transmission (Front): ↓ ← A

Ares Super Move

Atlantean Rage: LT + RT