Injustice 2 Sub-Zero Guide – How to Play, Best BNB Combos, Movelist

Injustice 2 Sub-Zero Guide to help you play as one of the most formidable fighters from the world of Mortal Kombat in Injustice 2. This guide details all the moves, combos and how you can play with him to become the best fighter in the game.

Sub-Zero brings his own unique set of abilities to the world of Injustice 2 and we have got you covered on his every move. Unlike some of the other characters, Sub-Zero’s learning curve is a little steep. However, with this guide, you will have no problems learning all the combos and moves.

Sub-Zero is now available to all players who bought the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game. It comes with the Fighter Pack 1 or the Ultimate Pack. However, if you wish to purchase the character separately you will need to wait till Jul. 18, 2017.

How to get Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero is a DLC character and there are multiple ways to get him. First off, if you bought the Deluxe Edition for $80 or the Ultimate Edition for $100, you will have full access to all DLC characters and you will get Sub-Zero as soon as the pack launches.

However, if you do not want to buy the special editions, you can purchase only the Fighter Pack 1 for $20 or the Ultimate pack for $40 which will also give to access to Sub-Zero along with other DLC characters. The last way is to wait till July 18th and buy only Sub-Zero for $5.99. You will not get early access and you will have to wait for it to come in the DLC store as a separate character.

How to Play Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero does not depend on juggles and long combos to succeed. It is very forgiving as compared to characters like Red Hood or Catwoman. His most powerful ability is freezing the enemies in place which gives him some time to grab, ultimate or begin a combo. Moves like Ice Ball and Polar Puncture both freeze foes if they’re meter burned, while Ice Burt and Frost Hammer knock foes away when meter burned.

Sub-Zero has very powerful meter burns. They are all set to begin or continue a combo or even gain some space if you are in a tight situation. However, his special abilities are best without meter burnt and they are great ways to finish combos. Moves like Icy Death and Cold-Bloodied are great to combo into his Ice Burst or Ice Ball.

Another great move is Sub-Zero’s slide. It can be Special Move Cancelled into. This allows players to chase after opponents who are applying pressure. Slide distance is a good amount and it is a good way to close the distance between you and your enemy. Moves like Chill Out and Tundra knock foes away, so try sliding after them as soon as you finish this basic combo. Another solid combo is wall bouncing your foe and then catching them with either a meter burned Ice Ball or Chill Out.

Sub-Zero’s ultimate is fairly easy to use and it gives you a lot of options how you want to use it. You can immobilize them both in the air and on the ground and then hit them with your ultimate. With this you need to watch out for characters such as Deadshot who can fire projectiles more than your clones and they can hit you pretty easily even with both the ice clones deployed.

Combos

Some important combos of Sub-Zero are:

Chinese Ninja Warrior Square, Square (PS4) X, X (Xbox One)

Hailstone Square, Square, Square (PS4) X, X, X (Xbox One)

Ice Strike Square, Square, Triangle (PS4) X,X,Y (Xbox One)

Permafrost Square, Square, X (PS4) X, X, A (Xbox One)

Icy Death Square, Triangle (PS4) X, Y (Xbox One)

Tundra Square, Triangle, X (PS4) X, Y, A (Xbox One)

Ices Up Back + Square, Square (PS4) Back + X, X (Xbox One)

Cold Blooded Triangle, Triangle (PS4) Y, Y (Xbox One)

Snowfall Triangle, Triangle, X (PS4) Y, Y, A (Xbox One)

Below Freezing Back + Triangle, X (PS4) Back + Y, A (Xbox One)

Chill Out Back + Triangle, X, X (PS4) Back + Y, A, A (Xbox One)

Killing Blow X, X (PS4) A, A (Xbox One)



Special Moves

Ice Burst Down, Back, Square (PS4) Down, Back, X (Xbox One)

Polar Puncture Down, Back, Forward, Square (PS4) Down, Back, Forward, X (Xbox One)

Ice Ball Down, Forward, Triangle (PS4) Down, Forward, Y (Xbox One)

(Air) Frost Hammer Down, Back, Triangle (PS4) Down, Back, Y (Xbox One)

Slide Back, Forward, X (PS4) Back, Forward, A (Xbox One)



Abilities

Sub-Zero has a set of equipable abilities just like any other characters in Injustice 2. These can be obtained from Mother Boxes or through leveling up. Also, you will encounter these abilities in ranked play. So you must be prepared in advanced and must have a thorough knowledge about the character. These abilities cannot be used in offline tournaments.

Sub-Zero’s abilities are:

Barrier of Frost (Level 10): An ice shield forms in front of Sub-Zero that will parry the opponent’s attack & absorb projectiles. Meter Burning Barrier of Frost will freeze the opponent.

An ice shield forms in front of Sub-Zero that will parry the opponent’s attack & absorb projectiles. Meter Burning Barrier of Frost will freeze the opponent. Ice Port (Level 20): Sub-Zero quickly teleports & reappears behind or away from the opponent.

Sub-Zero quickly teleports & reappears behind or away from the opponent. Hammer Slam : Meter Burning Air Frost Hammer will launch the opponent into the air allowing for follow up.

: Meter Burning Air Frost Hammer will launch the opponent into the air allowing for follow up. Frozen Aura: Encases Sub-Zero’s body with ice allowing him to take less damage & inflict damage to opponents that strike him.

Encases Sub-Zero’s body with ice allowing him to take less damage & inflict damage to opponents that strike him. Klone Charge : Able to launch deadly Ice Clones at his opponent, while on the ground. Meter Burning Klone charge will launch that Klone across the entire arena.

: Able to launch deadly Ice Clones at his opponent, while on the ground. Meter Burning Klone charge will launch that Klone across the entire arena. Air Klone Kick: Able to launch deadly Ice Klones at his opponent, while in the air. Meter Burning Air Klone Kick will cause the opponent to bounce & allow for a follow-up attack.

Able to launch deadly Ice Klones at his opponent, while in the air. Meter Burning Air Klone Kick will cause the opponent to bounce & allow for a follow-up attack. Ground Freeze (2 Slots):Creates a patch of ice on the ground that causes the opponent to slip & fall. Meter Burning Ground Freeze will cover a larger area of the arena with ice & cause the player to freeze in place.

Character Power

Sub-Zero’s Character Power is called Cryomancer. It allows him to create and ice clone of himself. It can either be destroyed, thrown or used as a shield. It is one of the most fast charging Character Powers in the game so it can be used easily whenever you want it without the worry of long charging times.

It is an excellent way to zone aggressive enemies such as Bane or Atrocitus who like to close the gap with their enemies. As soon as they touch the clone, they will freeze in place for a second and then the player can jump in to deal some damage.

Try to predict the movement of your enemies and then use it at the right time to make the most out of this Character Power. You can place ice clones both on the ground as well as the air so it is also useful against enemies like Batman who glide down.

The meter burned version creates another clone behind the first adding another layer between you and the enemy fighter. It is good for getting a little breathing room in tougher fights.

This concludes our Injustice 2 Sub-Zero Guide. If you have anything to add, feel free to use the comments section below!