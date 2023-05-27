Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Fighting Styles Guide – How To Unlock All Kung Fu Fighting Styles

Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Fighting Styles guide will help players in learning all the styles and upgrading them for better performance so that players are ready for all combat scenarios.

Shaolin Shuffle, the latest Call of Duty Infinite Warfare co-op map as part of the Continuum DLC sends the players to 1970s New York in the hunt for the villain Willard Wyler. The DLC is filled with over the top kung fu action and craziness for Call of Duty and Kung Fu fans.

What good is a Kung Fu based mode without giving players the option to learn and master various fighting styles? That is where the Shaolin Shuffle elemental fighting styles come in.

Players can add these fighting styles, themed after the four animals; Dragon, Crane, Snake, and Tiger, to their arsenal and use them in their fight against the zombies.

Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Fighting Styles Guide

In our Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Fighting Styles Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about unlocking all Kung Fu Fighting Styles.

Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Fighting Styles

While the game at its core remains a first-person shooter, players can still scratch their kung fu itch by learning and using any of the four Kung Fu fighting styles. However, during a specific Kung Fu stance, players are unable to use any other weapons so they should be careful as to what encounter they want to kung fu their way through.

In order to learn each fighting style, players need to enter the Black Cat Dojo and talk to Sensei Pam Grier, a guest star in the DLC.

After talking to the sensei, players will have the option to choose a fighting style by drinking from the four Chi Power gourd bottles next to the pillars. The colors of the bottles correspond to which animal and fighting style they represent:

Yellow for Dragon style

Green for Snake style

Red for Tiger style

Blue for Crane style

Once players start training a specific style, they will need to constantly refill their Chi Power by drinking again from the gourds as each gourd refills the power meter which lasts one round of training. Once players have learned a fighting style, they can use it during combat although it disables all weapons.

Upgrading Shaolin Shuffle Kung Fu Fighting Styless

Each fighting style is upgraded in the exact same way, with players performing the same challenges for each new style.

Once players fully upgrade a Kung Fu style, they will have access to that stance’s Super Move which can be unleashed by during combat. Each super move is different depending on the Kung Fu style players are currently using:

Dragon: forms a huge circling dragon around the player that kills nearby enemies

Crane: an incredibly fast horizontal kick through the air

Snake: similar to Crane but forward-chop attack with hands instead of feet

Tiger: jumps in the air and lands on the ground with a smash attack for massive area damage

The first challenge to upgrade a Shaolin Shuffle Kung Fu style requires players to perform 15 Melee Kills using the fighting stance they want to upgrade.

The second challenge can take some time as players will need to get 25 Shuriken Kills while in the fighting stance. Since this can be time-consuming and challenging, players should carefully note their progress to see if they are actually killing the zombies or not.

The third and final challenge requires players to use their Chi Power to get 50 kills. Each animal has a different Chi Power which can be devastating if used correctly.

The Dragon stance allows players to shoot flames from the ground, Crane freezes zombies in place while Snake summons a skeleton companion which fights the zombies alongside the players. The Tiger stance is probably the most ‘out of place’ one since it deploys a gravity grenade that sucks zombies to its center and then kills them.

Once players have achieved 50 kills using their Chi Power, they will unlock the Super Move and will have fully mastered the Shaolin Shuffle Kung Fu Fighting style.

This is all we currently have on Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Fighting Styles guide but if you would like to add more, share in the comments below!