In this Imperator Rome Console Commands Guide, you’ll learn about all the console commands. Console commands in Imperator Rome are basically short inputs that’ll save your time and help you take important steps.

Sometimes going about things the conventional way can take a lot of time and effort. In situations like these, you can ignore your sense of fairplay and cheat ahead. So this guide will tell you how you can do this in Imperator Rome.

How to enable and use Console Commands in Imperator: Rome

To use the console commands, you’ll have to enable them first. After the game opens, press the default console key, usually “~”.

After pressing the “~” button, you’ll see a console menu on your screen. If you don’t see one, this means it’s not enabled. To enable it, you’ll have to go to:

Open the Steam launcher

Select Imperator: Rome Properties

Click on “Set Launch” Options

Type “-console”

Imperator Rome: Console commands list

Console Commands/Cheats Effects 3dstats Shows Information regarding FPS ai Used to switch AI on/off. debug_mode Shows info about Provinces. annex TAG Annexes the selected country/tag. t / tag TAG Changes the country’s initial country to the one selected. observe / ob Used to enable spectator mode. yesmen/yesman /ym Lets the AI accept proposals. ae 00 Increases the expansions of your country. values can be changed to the number of your choice. tyranny 00 Used to change the tyranny level. Can be changed to a number of your choice. cash 00 Used to change money. Value can be changed. stab 00 Used to change stability. power 00 Used to increase the Civic, Oratory, Religious, and military power of your nation. manpower 00 Used to Increase/decrease the number of manpower working. centralization 00 Used to change centralization level. declare_war TAG 1 TAG 2 Let’s country 1 (tagged) to wage war on country 2 (tagged). forcepeace Used to prevent war. instant_war Turns war declaration on/off. civil_war TAG Starts civil unrest in the country (tagged). revolt TAG Starts revolts in the country (tagged). war exhaustion 00 Increases/decreases level of war exhaustion. technology 00 Increases the technology level. legitimacy 00 Used to change the monarch’s legitimacy level. set_age CHARACTER_TAG 00 Used to change the age of your player. marry CHARACTER_TAG1 CHARACTER_TAG2 Used to marry two selected characters. make_Child FATHER_CHARACTER_TAG Spawns a child for selected parents. kill CHARACTER_TAG Used to kill the selected characters. army 00 PROVINCE Increases/decreases the number of Archers deployed. conquer PROVINCE Conquers the selected province. horde PROVINCE Increases or decreases the number of Barbarians in selected provinces. state_loyalty PROVINCE 00 Changes the loyalty level of a state. unrest PROVINCE 00 Changes the amount of unrest in a province. control PROVINCE Helps occupy the selected province. event office_gain.4 Lets you trigger an event that gives you one innovation point. political_influence <number> Grants you political influence of your choosing. Remove the number to gain 100 political influence. Character.age <Character ID> <Number> Sets the age of a selected character Character.charisma <Character ID> <Number> Sets the charisma of a selected character Character.corruption <Character ID> <Number> Sets the corruption of a selected character Character.experience <Character ID> <Number> Sets the experience of a selected character Character.finesse <Character ID> <Number> Sets the finesse of a selected c<Character ID> <Number>haracter Character.health <Character ID> <Number> Sets the health of a selected character Character.martial <Character ID> <Number> Sets the martial of a selected character Character.popularity <Character ID> <Number> Sets the popularity of a selected character Character.prominence <Character ID> <Number> Sets the prominence of a selected character Character.wealth <Character ID> <Number> Sets the wealth of a selected character Character.zeal <Character ID> <Number> Sets the zeal of a selected character