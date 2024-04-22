Imperator Rome Console Commands Guide

In our Imperator Rome Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about all the console commands in the game and their effects.

By Ali Hasan

In this Imperator Rome Console Commands Guide, you’ll learn about all the console commands. Console commands in Imperator Rome are basically short inputs that’ll save your time and help you take important steps.

Sometimes going about things the conventional way can take a lot of time and effort. In situations like these, you can ignore your sense of fairplay and cheat ahead. So this guide will tell you how you can do this in Imperator Rome.

How to enable and use Console Commands in Imperator: Rome

To use the console commands, you’ll have to enable them first. After the game opens, press the default console key, usually “~”.

After pressing the “~” button, you’ll see a console menu on your screen. If you don’t see one, this means it’s not enabled. To enable it, you’ll have to go to:

  • Open the Steam launcher
  • Select Imperator: Rome Properties
  • Click on “Set Launch” Options
  • Type “-console”

Imperator Rome: Console commands list

Console Commands/CheatsEffects
3dstatsShows Information regarding FPS
aiUsed to switch AI on/off.
debug_modeShows info about Provinces.
annex TAGAnnexes the selected country/tag.
t / tag TAGChanges the country’s initial country to the one selected.
observe / obUsed to enable spectator mode.
yesmen/yesman /ymLets the AI accept proposals.
ae 00Increases the expansions of your country. values can be changed to the number of your choice.
tyranny 00Used to change the tyranny level. Can be changed to a number of your choice.
cash 00Used to change money. Value can be changed.
stab 00Used to change stability.
power 00Used to increase the Civic, Oratory, Religious, and military power of your nation.
manpower 00Used to Increase/decrease the number of manpower working.
centralization 00Used to change centralization level.
declare_war TAG 1 TAG 2Let’s country 1 (tagged) to wage war on country 2 (tagged).
forcepeaceUsed to prevent war.
instant_warTurns war declaration on/off.
civil_war TAGStarts civil unrest in the country (tagged).
revolt TAGStarts revolts in the country (tagged).
war exhaustion 00Increases/decreases level of war exhaustion.
technology 00Increases the technology level.
legitimacy 00Used to change the monarch’s legitimacy level.
set_age CHARACTER_TAG 00Used to change the age of your player.
marry CHARACTER_TAG1 CHARACTER_TAG2Used to marry two selected characters.
make_Child FATHER_CHARACTER_TAGSpawns a child for selected parents.
kill CHARACTER_TAGUsed to kill the selected characters.
army 00 PROVINCEIncreases/decreases the number of Archers deployed.
conquer PROVINCEConquers the selected province.
horde PROVINCEIncreases or decreases the number of Barbarians in selected provinces.
state_loyalty PROVINCE 00Changes the loyalty level of a state.
unrest PROVINCE 00Changes the amount of unrest in a province.
control PROVINCEHelps occupy the selected province.
event office_gain.4Lets you trigger an event that gives you one innovation point.
political_influence <number>Grants you political influence of your choosing. Remove the number to gain 100 political influence.
Character.age <Character ID> <Number>Sets the age of a selected character
Character.charisma <Character ID> <Number>Sets the charisma of a selected character
Character.corruption <Character ID> <Number>Sets the corruption of a selected character
Character.experience <Character ID> <Number>Sets the experience of a selected character
Character.finesse <Character ID> <Number>Sets the finesse of a selected c<Character ID> <Number>haracter
Character.health <Character ID> <Number>Sets the health of a selected character
Character.martial <Character ID> <Number>Sets the martial of a selected character
Character.popularity <Character ID> <Number>Sets the popularity of a selected character
Character.prominence <Character ID> <Number>Sets the prominence of a selected character
Character.wealth <Character ID> <Number>Sets the wealth of a selected character
Character.zeal <Character ID> <Number>Sets the zeal of a selected character
FYI

There aren’t any console commands for adding character traits, garnering senate support or adding population in Imperator Rome.

About the Author
Ali Hasan

Ali Hasan is writer at SegmentNext.com with a deep love for immersive action role-playing games and well-crafted narratives. His weapons of choice include controllers and keyboards.