Humankind Best Cultures Guide

Humankind is a new entry in the 4X turn-based strategy games category with somewhat familiar but improved mechanics than the Civilization series. Like any other 4X game, you have to choose from seven affinities and 60 cultures during six eras out of which we’ll be showing you the Best Cultures in Humankind.

Humankind Best Cultures

When you finally reach the Ancient Era, you will be able to choose between different cultures. Further down the road, you can even experiment around by choosing different cultures and combining them to adopt an entirely new culture for yourself.

You’ll find an astounding 60 different historical cultures in Humankind to explore! Each culture in Humankind has its own unique gameplay, legacy trait, and emblematic district.

Selecting the right culture depends solely on what playstyle you prefer or are used to. Once you select the desired cultures for each era, you will have to earn Era Stars that add to the affinity of your culture.

Below, you will find the best cultures for each of the eras:

Best Ancient Era Cultures

This is the starting era of the game where your choice will matter the most. The three best cultures that you can choose in the Ancient Era are:

Harappans (Agrarian)

This culture favors population growth and resource efficiency for cultivation.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Canal Network – +3 Food -10 Stability +3 Food per adjacent Food Farmers Quarter +1 Farmers Slot on City or Outpost Runner – Close Combat Fertile Inundations – +1 Food on Tile producing Food. +1 Food on River Greener Pastures – Attracts 1 Population from other empires.

Egyptians (Builder)

Egyptian culture favors the Production Industry with a strong army.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Egyptian Pyramid +1 Influence +3 Industry -10 Stability +3 Industry per adjacent Industry Makers Quarter +1 Workers Slot on City or Outpost Markabata – Ranged Grand Planners – +1 Industry -10% Industry Cost Land Raiser – Converts Money and Science of the City to Industry.

Zhou (Aesthete)

This culture favors diplomacy to earn Influence with social growth.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Confucian School +8 Stability +1 Science +5 Science per adjacent Mountain +1 Researchers Slot on City or Outpost Zhanche – Heavy Cavalry Harmonious Thought – +2 Stability Cultural Blitz – Sell work of art to Territories in order to gain Influence.

Best Classical Era Cultures

Huns (Militarist)

Huns culture favors the act of waging wars with other empires.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Ordu Hunnic Horde – Nomad Formidable Steeds – +2 Combat Strength Iron Reserves – Call patriots to fight with you against the enemy.

Maya (Builder)

Favors the Building Industry for better construction of Districts.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action K’uh Nah – +3 Industry per number of attached Territories +2 Faith -10 Stability +4 Industry per adjacent Industry Makers Quarter +1 Workers Slot on City or Outpost Noble Javelineers – Ranged Tireless Spirit – +2 Industry Land Raiser – Converts Money and Science of the City to Industry

Best Medieval Era Cultures

Mongols (Militarists)

Mongols culture favors the act of waging wars with other empires.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Orda Mongol Horde – Nomad Mounted Mayhem – 100% Ransack Iron Reserves – Call patriots to fight with you against the enemy.

Khmer (Builder)

Favors the Building Industry for better construction of Districts.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Baray – +5 Food +1 Industry per Population -10 Stability +2 Industry per adjacent River +1 Workers Slot on City or Outpost Dhanvi-Gaja – Ranged Servants of Magnificence – +3 Industry Land Raiser – Converts Money and Science of the City to Industry

Best Early Modern Era Cultures

Joseon (Scientist)

Favors Science and Research to discover new technologies.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Seowon – +2 Influence -10 Stability +2 Science +3 Science per adjacent Science Research Quarter +1 Science Researchers on City or Outpost +1 Researchers Slot on City or Outpost Geobukseon – Gun Platform Hall of Wothies – +3 Science Collective Minds – Converts Money and Industry of the City to Science

Mughals (Builder)

Favors the Building Industry for better construction of Districts.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Jama Masjid – +3 Industry per Workers +2 Influence +3 Industry per adjacent -10 Stability +3 Industry Gajnal – Gunner Imperial Magnificence – +2 Industry Land Raiser – Converts Money and Science of the City to Industry

Ming (Aesthete)

This culture favors diplomacy to earn Influence with social growth.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Grand Teahouse – +1 Influence per District +10 Stability +2 Influence per adjacent District Rocket Cart – Heavy Weapon Grand Secretariat +1 Influence Cultural Blitz – Sell work of art to Territories in order to gain Influence.

Best Industrial Era Cultures

French (Scientists)

Favors Science and Research to discover new technologies.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Exhibition Hall – +1 Science per Population -10 Stability +1 Influence per adjacent District +3 Influence on Territory Geobukseon – Gun Platform Enlightened Thinking – +10 Science Collective Minds – Converts Money and Industry of the City to Science

Germans (Militarists)

Germans culture favors the act of waging wars with other empires.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Coking Works – +1 Industry per Population +3 Industry per adjacent Industry Makers Quarter +10 Pollution +1 Workers Slot on City or Outpost -10 Stability Uboat – Torpedo Vessel Iron Ordnance – +3 Naval Unit Combat Strength +3 Air Unit Combat Strength Iron Reserves – Call patriots to fight with you against the enemy.

Best Contemporary Era Cultures

Turks (Agrarian)

This culture favors population growth and resource efficiency for cultivation.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Public School – +1 Science per Population +300% Science per adjacent Science Research Quarter -10 Stability +1 Researchers Slot on City or Outpost Stealthy Operative Missile – Missile People’s Reforms +1 Food per Population. Greener Pastures – Attracts 1 Population from other empires.

Australians (Builder)

Favors the Building Industry for better construction of Districts.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Strip Mining Complex – +10 Industry +15 Pollution -10 Stability +50 Industry per adjacent Strategic Resource deposit +1 Workers Slot All Terrain PMV – Armoured Vehicle Dream Weavers – +20 Industry Land Raiser – Converts Money and Science of the City to Industry

Swedes (Scientist)

Favors Science and Research to discover new technologies.

Emblematic District Emblematic Unit Trait Affinity Action Research Institute – +3 Science per District -10 Stability +3 Science per adjacent Science Research Quarter Stealth Corvette – Armoured Vessel Prize Science – +1 Science per District +3 Science on Research Quarter Collective Minds – Converts Money and Industry of the City to Science

These are the best 15 cultures that you can choose from during each era.