How to Unlock Eidolons in Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – Stats, Skills, Summoning



Eidolons are allies which can be summoned during a battle in Final Fantasy Type-0 HD. However, Eidolons must be unlocked before they’re summoned or accessed from the Promotion Menu.

Furthermore, an Eidolon only appears for a short duration of time but you can call them multiple times unless it’s killed during the mission.

How to Unlock Eidolons in Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

There are some Eidolons which can’t be summoned at will – some of these are Odin and Bahamut ZERO. In addition to this, Vulcan and Ogre are summoned with Automaton which means that they can’t be controlled.

It’s also worth noting that Eidolons gain experience by defeating enemies which increases their level and increases AP which can be used to enhance their abilities.

Eidolons – Ifrit-Class

Eidolons from Ifrit-Class possess fire-based attacks and may inflict Burn status ailment. Furthermore, they possess Flameproof ability which grants them resistance against fire-based attacks. They don’t have the best of movement speed but can approach their targets with relative ease.

Ifrit

How to Unlock: You can acquire the required Summoning Permit during The Capture of Togoreth Stronghold

Its minimum summoning radius is 1.5 meters and appears only for 75 seconds, though; the duration can be increased to 95 seconds. Its high stats allow you to deal with the toughest of enemies and the Flameproof ability becomes available early in the game.

Firebrand

How to Unlock: You need to complete the Expert Trial United Front at least on Officer difficulty setting

Its minimum summoning radius is 1.5 meters and appears only for 45 seconds which can be extended to 75 seconds. This Eidolon packs impressive stats but lacks when it comes to its summon duration.

Rubicante

How to Unlock: You need to complete the S.O. objective ‘Destroy Brionac as quickly as possible using your active leader’ during Operation MA Demolition in Chapter #3

The minimum summoning radius for this Eidolon is 0.9 meters and appears only for 75 seconds which can’t be further increased. It has a low HP but its auto-regen ability makes up for it. Furthermore, it also possesses relatively low MP and doesn’t contain any HP-boosting abilities.

Vulcan

How to Unlock: You need to complete the S.O. objective ‘Take down Mikazuchi using your active leader’ during The Battle of Judecca in Chapter #5

Its minimum summoning radius is 1.5 meters and it appears for 50 seconds which can be extended to 80 seconds. Like I’ve mentioned earlier, this Eidolon can’t be controlled and therefore, should only be summoned near priority targets.

Calamity

How to Unlock: You need to complete the Expert Trial ‘A Charge on the Border’ on Officer difficulty

Its minimum summoning radius is 2.1 meters and it only appears for 90 seconds which can’t be increased. This Eidolon has impressive offensive and defensive attributes and its relatively high HP can be increased by unlocking some key abilities. Furthermore, the range of its Flaming Fist can also be increased using Flaming Dish ability.

Ignish

How to Unlock: You need to complete The Clash on Big Bridge on Agito difficulty

Its summoning radius is 0.9 meters and it appears for 50 seconds which can be increased to 70 seconds. The key to using this Eidolon is unlocking MP Auto-Regen Up ability as soon as possible because its attacks require MP.

Eidolons – Golem-Class

Eidolons belonging to Golem-Class possess high HP, Defense, and Resistance attributes. They also possess a command which makes them potentially invincible for a short duration of time. And lastly, they carry a slow movement speed and attack speed.

Golem

How to Unlock: You need to complete The Infiltration of Iscah on Officer difficulty

Its minimum summoning radius is 2.2 meters and it appears for 2 minutes which can be increased to 130 seconds. The Golem possesses high Defense and Resistance attributes along with very high maximum HP, but it lacks when it comes to maximum MP and Attack Power.

Lastly, the Golem also contains 6 HP-boosting abilities.

Gigas

How to Unlock: You need to complete Expelling the Empire on Officer difficulty

Its summoning radius is 2.2 meters and it appears for 160 seconds which can be increased to 200 seconds. This Eidolon contains an extremely high maximum MP which can allow you to spam Megaton Punch or Ancients’ Wrath; however, its other stats are relatively low.

Troll

How to Unlock: You need to complete the Expert Trial ‘Colonel Faith’s Revolt’ on Officer difficulty

Its summoning range is 2.2 meters and it appears for 110 seconds which can be increased to 130 seconds. This Eidolon also possesses auto-regen ability which makes it durable in the long battles.

As for its primary attacks, you will often find yourself using Gaia Stampede as main damage dealing attack.

Ogre

How to Unlock: You need to complete A Fog-Laden Foray on Officer difficulty during your second playthrough of the game

Its minimum summoning range is 3.0 meters and it appears for 70 seconds which can be increased by 20 more seconds. This Eidolon packs a high maximum HP and Defense attributes, but it can’t be manually controlled.

You should try and unlock Bulletproof ability as soon as possible which is its part and parcel.

Titan

How to Unlock: You need to complete S.O objective ‘The Crystal wills you to take down Golem’ during Machina’s Struggle during your second playthrough of the game

Its minimum summoning radius is 2.2 meters and it appears for 70 seconds which can be increased to 80 seconds. Similar to Ogre, this Eidolon contains a maximum high HP and Defense attributes.

It has relatively a little summoning time which can be increased using the Summon Extension ability.

Dwarf Golem

How to Unlock: You need to complete the Expert Trial the Climactic Clash at Azurr on Officer difficulty

Its minimum summoning radius is 1.7 meters and appears for 90 seconds which can further be increased to 110 seconds. You’ll have to find Megaton Punch as the Dwarf Golem’s only command which changes into Mobile Strike after its runs out of MP. Furthermore, you need to summon it near enemies as it lacks in high mobility.

Eidolon Shiva-Class

These Eidolons are skilled in ice-based attacks and are capable of fashioning long combos on the go. They’re extremely agile which can, sometimes, make it difficult to control them effectively.

Shiva

How to Unlock: You need to complete ‘The Capture of Togoreth Stronghold’ on Officer difficulty setting

Its minimum summoning range is 0.7 meters and it appears for 90 seconds which can be extended to 2 minutes. This Eidolon offers three command abilities which also boast a high speed and long summon duration. Due to a short summoning radius, I would recommend summoning her near enemies.

Shankara

How to Unlock: You need to complete Operation Breakthrough on your second playthrough of the game

Its minimum summoning range is 0.6 meters and it appears for 45 seconds which can be increased to 65 seconds. This Eidolon is extremely capable when it comes to its level and Ice Magic rating, however; you may need to deal with its low maximum HP and short summoning duration. In order to increase its effectiveness, you may want to chain multiple Crystal Dust attacks to formulate a lengthy combo.

Petite Shiva

How to Unlock: You need to complete Expert Trail ‘Covering the Cadets’ on Agito difficulty setting

Its minimum summoning range is 0.4 meters and it appears for 120 seconds which can’t be increased in any way. Compared to other members of Shiva-Class, Petite Shiva is quite sluggish and starts at a low level.

You should consider using Icicle Twirl and Crystal Dust to chain long combos and increase its effectiveness in a battle.

Eidolon Odin-Class

These are basically mounted knights with 4 command abilities which allow them to dish out some serious damage to their foes. Aside from their powerful attacks, they also possess the ability to inflict Death ailment status on their opponents.

Standard Odin

How to Unlock: You need to complete The Clash on Big Bridge on Officer difficulty setting

Its minimum summoning range is 1.6 meters and it appears for 70 seconds which can be extended to 110 seconds. Like I mentioned earlier, Odin can switch between his 4 command abilities and his Mobile Strike attack.

He packs high attributes and his Morning Blade can easily wipe out entire battlefield full of foes with relative ease. One thing to note here is that the Odin which appears during the game’s first chapter boasts some exclusive abilities not available to standard Odin.

Grimnir

How to Unlock: You need to complete ‘Mission under Ceasefire’ on Agito difficulty setting on your second playthrough

Its minimum summoning radius is 2.1 meters and it appears for 50 seconds which can be increased to one minute. This Eidolon boasts a much better version of the Zantetsuken ability.

Despite its short summoning time, this Eidolon contains high maximum HP and Defense attributes. Furthermore, you should also consider investing in Shin-Zantetsuken ability to reduce the required charge time.

Chapter #1 Odin

How to Unlock: Appears only in the game’s first chapter

This Eidolon only appears during the game’s Chapter #1 and can’t be summoned or selected at any other time. He appears automatically and possesses pretty high attributes and unique abilities but can be easily killed.

Eidolons Diabolos-Class

These Eidolons pack a low maximum HP and Defense attributes but offer high mobility and AP. There are also some unique command abilities at their disposal which can easily dish out some pretty high damage to enemies.

In addition to this, these Eidolons come with better version of Mobile Strike ability which can drain HP from enemies in the field.

Diabolos

How to Unlock: You need to complete the Expert Trial ‘Operation Dragon Slayer’ on Officer difficulty

Its minimum summoning radius is 0.8 meters and only appears for 90 seconds which can be increased to 110 seconds.

There is a range of attacks at Diabolos’ disposal and it also contains a unique Defensive Command dubbed Dark Barrier. In addition to this, it also contains Gravija Sphere which is extremely effective for taking out enemies with large HP – there’s a catch however.

While using Gravija Sphere, any ally caught in the ability will also take considerable damage so use it wisely!

Baalberith

How to Unlock: You need to complete the S.O. objective ‘Combat Trial: Deal at least 3500 damage to the Diepvern” in the Mission’ during Operation Vulturnus on your second playthrough

Its minimum summoning radius is 0.4 meters and it only appears for 75 seconds which can be increased by 10 seconds to a total of 85 seconds. This Eidolon packs a high AP but can only use 2 methods of attacks.

I would highly recommend upgrading Sinister Strike and Mobile Strike to dish out some serious damage to your foes within its short summoning duration.

Astaroth

How to Unlock: You need to complete the Expert Trial Dominating the Dragon’s Nest on Officer difficulty

The minimum summoning radius of this Eidolon is 1.0 meter and it appears for 110 seconds which can be increased to 150 seconds – which is huge. This Eidolon, unlike other members of this class, has a relatively low maximum HP and Defense attributes.

Its powerful attack can be considered as a much better version of Diabolos’ Gravija Sphere. I would recommend summoning this Eidolon on missions where there’s only one party member as its Graviton also deals damage to all nearby allies.

Eidolons Bahamut-Class

The Eidolons belonging to this class lack in relatively low Defense attributes and low mobility stats but they also possess high base stats and a handful of powerful abilities. The only downside of this class is low summoning duration.

Bahamut

How to Unlock: You need to complete Operation Vulturnus on Officer difficulty setting during your second playthrough

Its minimum summoning radius is 3.0 meters and it only appears for 50 seconds which can be increased to 1 minute. This Eidolon packs high base stats with an exception of maximum MP. You can’t summon it in congested areas and none of its abilities consume MP but Mega Flare.

Neo Bahamut

How to Unlock: You need to complete the Expert Trial ‘Colonel Faith’s Revolt’ on Agito difficulty setting

Its minimum summoning radius is 3.0 meters and it appears for 35 seconds which can be increased to 50 seconds. Similar to Bahamut, this Eidolon also appears with extremely high stats and powerful attacks, but its relatively low summoning duration ruins everything.

Bahamut ZERO

How to Unlock: You need to make sure that every member of Class Zero falls to Shinryu Celestia during ‘The Battle of Judecca’ in Chapter #5

Similar to Odin (not Standard Odin), Bahamut ZERO also appears during a fixed time frame in the game and can’t be summoned or selected at any other part of the game. It’s potentially impossible to deplete this Eidolon’s complete HP and its base stats are as high as they’re possible to get.

This is pretty much all we have on Eidolons in Final Fantasy Type-0 HD. If you came across anything misleading or confusing, make sure to let us know in the Comments Section below.