Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot expansion has recently released on 19th of December, assigning you to go crazy in looting a casino. You have been officially selected as a part of the crew to loot Handsome Jack’s derelict casino. If you are wondering How to Start Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot in Borderlands 3, worry not as we have you covered.

This Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot expansion means exciting new items and missions for you to explore with your friends. Getting access to this specific expansion of Borderlands 3 requires you to have gained access to the Sanctuary III ship. The standalone DLC currently costs a sum total of $14.99.

How to Start Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot in Borderlands 3

Although the DLC is released and all set, you might find yourself confused as to where to start and get yourself going in this new expansion for Borderlands 3. The expansion can be started by talking to Moxxi who will be giving you a new set of interesting missions.

Starting the DLC requires you to have progressed into the story far enough until the point you unlock Sanctuary III and be level 13. Once you reach said location, all you need to do is open up your ECHO menu and you should see an icon to start your quest “Handsome Jackpot.”

Make your way to the marker which is Moxxi’s bar, and outside it, at the entrance, you will find a poster seeking a man of a very specific skillset; interact with the poster which should initiate a cutscene with Moxxi.

You will be given a chance to fly to the space system in your ship so that you may proceed to lay waste to the casino and steal yourself some cash.

The DLC is fun and thrilling, with it finally released, you can now go and get yourself and your friends some riches. The new line of missions set you up for an on-the-toes experience with an interesting storyline making heist all the more worth it