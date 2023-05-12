Vault Steel Scrap is a unique crafting item that can be used to make powerful vault armor. In this guide, we will show you How to Get Vault Steel Scrap in Fallout 76 Wastelanders to craft said powerful armor equipment.

The item was previously called Vault 94 Steel Scrap – after the quest name, but now just the name has changed; not the use.

How to Get Vault Steel Scrap in Fallout 76 Wastelanders

Vault Steel Scrap is a very important item in Fallout 76 and is, in fact, a new form of the older Vault 94 Steel Scrap. Bethesda has now reworked the Vault 94 Steel Scrap into a newer and lesser grindy system.

You can then use the Vault Steel Scrap to make powerful Vault armor for the endgame gear.

How to Get Vault Steel Scrap

The method of obtaining the Vault Steel Scrap is pretty simple. All you have to do is to visit the Purveyor Legendary Vendor, which is the only location from where you can buy it.

The item costs 10 Scrip which can be gathered by exchanging legendary loot at the exchange terminals at Train Station.

The amount of scrip you get in exchange for a legendary piece of equipment differs, so we will list the exchange rate below. High-quality legendary equipment like the Final Word will obviously give you better scrips.

1-star legendary armor: 15 scrips

2-star legendary armor: 30 scrips

3-star legendary armor: 60 scrips

1-star legendary melee weapon: 25 scrips

2-star legendary melee weapon: 50 scrips

3-star legendary melee weapon: 100 scrips

1-star legendary ranged weapon: 25 scrips

2-star legendary ranged weapon: 50 scrips

3-star legendary ranged weapon: 100 scrips

You will not get the Vault Steel Scrap from anywhere else in the game. Previously, you had to visit the old raid site for Vault 94 to get new gear. But now its all packed up in the Ash Heap.