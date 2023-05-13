How To Get The Archwing Launcher Segment In Warframe

Warframe has got a huge world to explore and some areas are relatively larger and open so you might want some aid to get you through those areas quicker and faster. The archwing launcher segment in Warframe will help you do that by allowing you to equip Archwing whenever you are in the plain areas of Eidolon and Orb Vallis. This quick navigation will make your gameplay much faster and smoother.

Warframe Archwing Launcher Segment

You need to visit your Clan Dojo in order to get the archwing launcher. Get to the clan and go to Tenno Lab. Keep in mind that you need to be Mastery Rank 5 in order to unlock this archwing.

From the lab you will get the blueprint and that is going to cost 15,000 credits. If you are not the part of a clan you do not have to worry as it will only cost you a little more money but you can also buy it from the Market for about 175 Platinum.

We would still recommend you to be a part of a clan, just go to the in-game recruiting chat and join a clan, it will have many benefits just like this one.

After purchasing the archwing launcher blueprint, you need to get to your Foundry to build it. There will be other resources that you will need in the building process of the archwing, they are listed as:

100,000 Credits

50 Iradite

50 Grokdrul

30 Fish Oil

600 Circuits

When you have all the resources, you can build the archwing. It will take thirty minutes to build it and when it is done you will be able to equip it in your gear wheel in the arsenal, and will be able to use it whenever you want during your missions.

When you are on the plains of Eidolon, or Orb Vallis, you can just find it in your gear wheel and can activate it to equip the archwing.

The brand new archwing will appear on your back and you will be able to control it. The controls will be same as of those in the standard archwing mission.

Keep in mind that there will not be archwing weapons this time with you, like in the archwing missions. This time you will use the standard loadout that you have on you. This archwing once built can be used infinite times and I has infinite charges.

This is all from our Archwing guide, now you guys will have shorter mission lengths and faster completion. Enjoy Flying.