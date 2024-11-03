How To Get Black Wolf Mask In Elden Ring

Black Wolf Mask is a headgear in Elden Ring that belongs to the Blaidd armor set. Worn by an Assassin who wore the guise of Ranni’s loyal shadow, this mask changes appearance when you put it on.

In this guide, we will help you obtain the Black Wolf Mask, which is well hidden and can be easily missed.

Black Wolf Mask Location

Black Wolf Mask can be looted from a dead body near Seluvis’ Rise in the Three Sisters area.

You must first enter Caria Manor in the southwestern part of Liurnia of the Lakes to reach this area. Once you go through Mania Canor and defeat its boss, Royal Knight Loretta, you will gain access to the Three Sisters area.

Travel west to find Seluvis’ Rise hidden in the fog. This massive tower’s entrance will be closed.

Look at a crumbling wall to your left. Use your horse Torrent to jump on the wall and reach its top. You will notice a dead body here in a prostrating position. Interact with the body to obtain the Black Wolf Mask.

Black Wolf Mask Stats

The Black Wolf Mask weighs 5.9, providing decent protection against all kinds of attacks.

5.2 against physical

4.6 against Strike

5.2 against Slash

5.5 against Pierce

4.5 against Fire

4 against Magic

4.2 against Holy

3.6 against Light

It also increases your immunity and robustness, with a moderate increase in Poise.