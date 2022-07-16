How to Fix Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crashes, Black Screen, FPS and Other Errors

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s long-running franchise. Hence, it reasons that you will be jumping into the new historical setting with newfound zeal. However, if you are having trouble playing the game, the following guide may possibly address whatever issue you are facing.

Low FPS / Performance

If you are troubled by the low resolution of the Valhalla in your device, don’t blame the developers. The problem is most probably at your device’s end. The first thing to confirm is to check whether your device meets all the minimum requirements. If you’re good till this point, here’s how to proceed with the investigation.

Check all the required driver’s availability after opening your GPU’s driver program. If you’re missing any drivers, download them. Try your best to keep your GPU and RAM as idle as they could be by closing any unnecessary browser window or program.

Another thing to be done is to try all the in-game graphics settings and select one on a select and trial basis, one that fits your device and makes the game smoother.

If after all of this, your problem is not solved, turn off Anti-aliasing, Gama Correction, and Triple Buffering and lower your texture filtering by opening your GPU program and selecting Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crashes At Startup

The first thing that may stop the crash is whitelisting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from the firewall and anti-virus. If this doesn’t work for you, you can run the game on windowed mode.

This can be done either by changing the game’s shortcut name to target to -w. After doing so, press Alt+Enter after the game boots up or go with editing the .ini file to make the game run on windowed mode. Or you can try running the game directly from the .exe file.

One other issue that may be causing the crashes at startup is the outdated GPU drivers. If you’ve any pending updates, update and install them. If the crashes are still not fixed, you can last is contacting Ubisoft’s support for personalized support.

Valhalla Lags On PC

If you are facing lags on your PC, go and check if your GPU needs any update. If not, go ahead to Uplay launcher and check your game files. This can be done after opening the properties and checking the game files.

If not solved, you can again hit the lag with a try to find the best graphical settings for your device. This is the last thing to cope with your GPU’s incompetency.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in-game Crash

Run the game as an administrator and see if the crash stops. if not, whitelist the game from the firewall and anti-virus. If still, you face the issue, you need to check if you’re running the correct version of Microsoft VC++ Redistributables.

Full-screen optimization can also be disabled to stop in-game crashes. This can be done after getting to the game’s files and clicking right on the executable file. Open the properties window and switch to the compatibility tab. After getting there, enable the “Disable fullscreen optimization”. Pressing OK will save the changes and you can return to play your game.

MSVCP140.dll Not Found Error

This one is a common PC game error and has an easy solution. The solution is installing the latest version of Visual C++ Redistributables (both x64 and x86). This should potentially solve the issue.

Vcruntime140_1.dll Not Found Error

This error has the same solution as the previous one. Just follow the previous procedure and run the game without the error.

DX12 Not Supported Error

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has the requirement of DirectX 12 to run in the mid-ranged setups. If you receive the error, it means that your graphics card is not compatible with the game. You can play the game on a PC supported with a GPU or you may need an upgraded setup.

No Sound in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This is the most common issue that the players are facing these days. This is caused due to a Bug but some players have figured a way out. The solution is the launcher’s default language. Setting up the Uplay language to English and in-game language to your preference could solve the issue.

If you’re still having no sound, you may need to check the specification of your sound card. If your sound card doesn’t support DirectX 12, you cannot hear the game.

If there are issues with the sound at irregular intervals, stop the game and restart it with administrative rights.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Black Screen

The utmost thing that may be causing the issue is security. Make sure to whitelist the game on the firewall and anti-virus. After doing so, check the default resolution that may be causing the issue. Run the game on windowed mode and check if the problem gets fixed. For a better and smoother experience, you can switch to full screen or set it to borderless.

This is everything we could gather right now regarding errors, crashes, and low performance in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If you have found that your issues go deeper than the fixes available online, you should visit Ubisoft’s support and explain your problem in detail and have the team help you out.