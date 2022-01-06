Monster Hunter Rise Aknosom Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Aknosom is one of the hardest monsters to beat in the Monster Hunter Rise and puts up a tough fight when you encounter it. In this guide, we will show you how to defeat Aknosom in Monster Hunter Rise while mentioning the strengths and weaknesses of Aknosom.

Monster Hunter Rise Aknosom

Aknosom is a Bird Wyvern type and Fire element Monster who stands on only one leg and has huge attacking abilities. Its habitat is Shrine Ruins and Frost Islands.

It has a crane-like body with a Knight-like armor on top of it, with a long beak. Sometimes, it blasts fire from its mouth and also has a crest to intimidate its enemies.

It wears a massive red and gold parasol-like collar around its head, and its wings are also of the same colors and appearance.

Aknosom Location

The two locations where you’ll encounter Aknosom in Monster Hunter Rise are the Shrine Ruins and the Frost Islands.

You will also find Aknosom in several low and high rank quests. These quests are listed below.

The low rank quests are given below.

Shady Monster – Hub Quest (Lvl 1)

Beckoning Slumber – Hub Quest (Lvl 3)

Feathered Frenzy – Urgent Village Quest (Lvl 3)

Special License Quest 1- Village Quest (Lvl 3)

The higher rank quests are:

Dancing Parasol, Snowy Breeze – Event Quest (Lvl 4)

Study the Sword & Shield – Hub Quest (Lvl 4)

Dancing A-purr-ition – Hub Quest (Lvl 4)

Invoke the Insect Glaive – Hub Quest (Lvl 6)

Monster Hunter Rise Aknosom Weaknesses

Below we’ve listed down the effectiveness of different types of damages on Aknosom’s different body parts.

Head

Cut: 63

Blunt: 80

Ammo: 50

Fire: 0

Water: 15

Thunder: 10

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Crest

Cut: 63

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 40

Fire: 0

Water: 0

Thunder: 20

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Neck

Cut: 43

Blunt: 43

Ammo: 20

Fire: 0

Water: 15

Thunder: 15

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Torso

Cut: 38

Blunt: 38

Ammo: 20

Fire: 0

Water: 15

Thunder: 10

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Wing

Cut: 63

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 40

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder: 20

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Leg

Cut: 36

Blunt: 36

Ammo: 10

Fire: 0

Water: 35

Thunder: 30

Ice: 25

Dragon: 0

Tail

Cut: 43

Blunt: 43

Ammo: 25

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder: 15

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Aknosom Ailment Effectiveness

We have listed the effectiveness of different ailments on Aknosom. The effectiveness is also rated out of five stars. The higher this rating is the more effective a certain ailment is against Aknosom.

Poison

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Stun

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Paralysis

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Sleep

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Blast

3 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Exhaust

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Fireblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Waterblight

2 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Thunderblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Iceblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Aknosom Attack Patterns

Learning the attack patterns of Aknosom are very important before you go ahead and battle her. Below are mentioned all of the attacks that she will be using during your battle with her.

Back Kick: Aknosom will drill the ground with its beak. Its beak is strong enough to stab into the ground with a lot of force and not get hurt.

Aknosom will drill the ground with its beak. Its beak is strong enough to stab into the ground with a lot of force and not get hurt. Fireball Frenzy: Aknosom will shoot out fireballs back to back. The breath of Aknosom causes it to leave the wisps of flame behind as an impact and it can even bend. That means you have to be careful while dealing with Aknosom’s breath and dodge its breath attacks.

Aknosom will shoot out fireballs back to back. The breath of Aknosom causes it to leave the wisps of flame behind as an impact and it can even bend. That means you have to be careful while dealing with Aknosom’s breath and dodge its breath attacks. Reckless Tackle: Aknosom rises up, folds its crest like a shade and pinches her beak, assaulting the ground right in front of her. You will have to dodge this attack as well since this attack occurs in succession.

Aknosom rises up, folds its crest like a shade and pinches her beak, assaulting the ground right in front of her. You will have to dodge this attack as well since this attack occurs in succession. Wing Swing: One of Aknosom’s attacks is when it stands on one leg and attacks with its wings. The only thing you can do against this attack is to avoid it.

One of Aknosom’s attacks is when it stands on one leg and attacks with its wings. The only thing you can do against this attack is to avoid it. Back Kick: Aknosom will kick back to protect her head during the fight.

Aknosom will kick back to protect her head during the fight. Mid-fight flight: Aknosom seems to be doing a mid-fight flight. Even though it doesn’t seem like it will be in the air for so long, it will probably always make it harder to hit.

Aknosom seems to be doing a mid-fight flight. Even though it doesn’t seem like it will be in the air for so long, it will probably always make it harder to hit. Rush Attack: Aknosom’s Rush Attack can make you fly in the air and throw you away a long distance. The rush attack can be easily avoided as Aknosom bow before the rush attack is executed. You will have a small window of opportunity to attack if the attack does not get you as Aknosom will remain motionless

Aknosom’s Rush Attack can make you fly in the air and throw you away a long distance. The rush attack can be easily avoided as Aknosom bow before the rush attack is executed. You will have a small window of opportunity to attack if the attack does not get you as Aknosom will remain motionless Charging: A Charges directly to its destination. Since the charge alone is somewhat quick, so you will have a critical time window to beat it after the charge.

A Charges directly to its destination. Since the charge alone is somewhat quick, so you will have a critical time window to beat it after the charge. Protection: Aknosom is very protective of her private space and does not like intruders. By fanning out her collar, Aknosom may use it as a protective shield or a bludgeoning weapon.

How to Defeat Aknosom in Monster Hunter Rise



Your main battle strategy should be to avoid its attack as much as possible and try to stay out of its attacking zone. Guess its attacks as soon as possible and try to avoid them and hit it on the counter.

It will be a long and arduous battle, so buckle up as it will take a lot of your time. Use your attacks wisely and you should be able to defeat Aknosom with ease.

In order to avoid fire damage, the best strategy that you can use is to start rolling if you have run out of Nullberries. The longer you’re on fire, it’ll deplete your health and cause damage.

When Aknosom is standing on one leg, prepare for a closed-range attack as this is an indication that Aknosom will soon start slashing its wings.

Aknosom will unleash various charge attacks, you’ll need to be quicker and dodge these attacks by making quick movements.

Lastly, don’t stand too close to Aknosom and beware of her beak attack.

Monster Hunter Rise Aknosom Item Drops

Below is a list of all items that can be obtained from Aknosom, with their respective drops rates.

Low-Rank Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Aknosom Scale 43% (Body) 24% 30%(Beak), 10% (Tail) 24% 35%, 70% Aknosom Feather 31% (Body) 39% 100% (Wing) 32% 15%,30% Aknosom Beak 5% (Body) 12% 70% (Beak) 8% – Flame Sac 21% (Body) 20% – 24% – Monster Bone M — — — 12% – Aknosom Crest – 5% 100% (Crest) – — Wyvern Tear — — — — 50%

High-Rank Drops