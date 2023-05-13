The research projects that are available to you in Phoenix Point have to be unlocked by capturing the right kind of Pandoran specimen. To help you with that problem, we have summed up a guide to teach you how to capture Enemies in Phoenix Point and take you through the method of capturing the enemy, the tactics and tools used for it.

How to Capture Enemies in Phoenix Point

Capturing an enemy for research purposes is where a lot of players get stuck as the instructions are unclear about how to do that. Also, this is not an easy task which is why it takes a lot of time to understand.

You have to capture live Pandorans for your study and for this, you have to choose the correct enemy.

Capturing the aliens is not as easy as it seems. In order to capture a live Pandoran you have to paralyze it using a specific type of weapon that inflicts paralysis. You have to complete the mission in order for the enemies to be captured and get sent to the base.

Now what you have to do is get the correct weapon, as said above, to paralyze the enemy. That weapon is called Neurazer.

You will be unlocking this weapon at the beginning of your game. This melee weapon is perfect to deal paralysis damage to the enemies. The stats of the paralysis damage with each strike reach up to 8.

At the beginning of Phoenix Point, you will have to defend a faction haven from Pandorans. Later on, you have to destroy their nest and then have to do research technology Pandoran Colonies.

You will unlock Neurazer when you research the technology Pandoran Capture and Containment.

Once you have given a creature enough paralysis damage that it surpasses the creature’s Strength value, you have successfully paralyzed the creature.

Paralyzes damage is compared with the creature’s Strength value. Paralysis decreases one point after each turn so you have to restrike the enemy. Don’t overdo it as it might kill the enemy which is going to take all your hard work down the drain.

To safely capture the enemy, you can use Neurazer with the Dash ability which saves your four action points. This method gives you four strikes to use on the enemy and these are enough to paralyze him easily.

Now that you have captured the enemy, you need something to contain it. The containment structure is going to provide you with fifty slots.

The size of your enemy will decide the number of slots it is going to take. Some enemies might take one slot only but the other might cover more than one.

Click on the Containment tab to view your Personnel screen and you can keep an eye on your captured enemies and number of slots through this.

Once you’ve captured the correct Pandorans, you’ll be able to begin the dissection process and finish those research projects, which will help you gain an advantage in the rest of your Phoenix Point adventure.

How to Capture Scylla

Scylla is one of the most dangerous things you’ll be facing in this game. Scylla has high health and very strong armor. It mainly attacks with extended arms. Equipped with melee “Smashers” or powerful ranged blaster cannons.

One of the most effective way to take Scylla down is having a massive quantity of armor shredding power at your disposal. The best weapon against the Scylla is Rage Burst and a decent snipper riffle. Weapons with armor-piercing effects are also really good for example New Jericho’s piercing gauss weapons.

Scylla is really big in size making it easy to attack from distance. Just make sure you use the right weapons at the right time.